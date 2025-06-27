4 stars who could win the Women's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In 

The Casino Gauntlet match is set to return at AEW All In 2025. The third iteration of the annual pay-per-view will feature two gauntlet matches, one for male and one for female superstars.

The winner of these bouts will earn a guaranteed world title opportunity. In the latest episode of Dynamite, Kris Statlander defeated Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and Athena to become the No.1 entrant in the women's gauntlet match.

Many surprising returns and debuts could take place during this high-stakes contest at All In: Texas. It would be intriguing to see who Tony Khan chooses to award with a guaranteed World Title shot. In this article, let's look at four stars who could win the Women's Casino Gauntlet match.

#4. Willow Nightingale could inch one step closer to title glory

Willow Nightingale is one of the most beloved babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling. In the past few months, The Babe with The Power has stood up as a resilient soldier against The Death Riders.

Willow's popularity has continued to grow over time, and a championship does not seem very far away from her grasp. Nightingale has already held the TBS Championship once, and it is time that she sets her sights on the AEW Women's World Championship.

At All In: Texas, the 31-year-old star could steal the show with her impressive performance. Willow Nightingale could overcome all the major threats, including her former best friend Kris Statlander, to earn a career-defining opportunity.

If Mercedes Mone manages to dethrone Toni Storm at All In 2025, things will become even more intriguing in the AEW Women's division. It was The CEO who took the TBS Championship away from The Babe with The Power. Willow could return the favor by cashing in her title opportunity against Mercedes Mone.

#3. Megan Bayne could earn another world title shot

Megan Bayne has been on a roll since her debut in AEW. While she has not been undefeated, The Megasus has been booked very strongly in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Since she does not have a match on the All In card, Bayne could decide to enter the Women's Casino Gauntlet match. With her sheer brute strength, the 27-year-old star could run through the entire lineup of participants.

The Greek Goddess already has a score to settle with Toni Storm, who defeated her at Dynasty 2025. Megan Bayne will also not mind facing Mercedes Mone, who has remained undefeated in AEW so far.

Whoever holds the AEW Women's World Title in the future will always remain worried about the lingering threat of The Megasus. Having proven herself as a complete performer, Bayne has a realistic shot at winning the Women's Casino Gauntlet match.

#2. Athena could win the Women's Casino Gauntlet match

Athena is one of the best female pro wrestlers in the world. However, The Fallen Goddess has spent the majority of her time in ROH in the past two years, with only a handful of appearances in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

At All In: Texas, The American Joshi could compete in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match. The reigning ROH Women's World Champion could be one of the earliest entrants in the contest, allowing her to seize control of the bout more effectively.

Athena could use her high in-ring IQ to outsmart the rest of her opponents. With Billie Starkz in her corner, The Fallen Goddess could inch one step closer to the AEW Women's World Title.

After failing to win the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Athena could redeem herself by emerging victorious in the high-stakes Casino Gauntlet match. It would allow The American Joshi the opportunity to add more title gold to her collection as well as settle her scores with Mercedes Mone.

There is a great possibility that The CEO will maintain her undefeated streak and leave the Globe Life Field Stadium as the new AEW Women's World Champion on July 12. If that happens, Mone will instantly become a target for Athena.

The two stars had a mini-feud earlier this year. Although Mone won the one and only singles bout between them, The Fallen Goddess could settle the scores by dethroning The CEO.

#1. Elayna Black could make her AEW debut with a bang

Elayna Black (FKA Cora Jade) was released from WWE in May 2025. The former NXT star recently made her return to the independent circuit.

It will not be too long before Black signs with a major pro wrestling promotion. The 24-year-old star is a decent in-ring performer and was a major figure in the NXT Women's division for a long time.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion could be a great addition to the AEW roster. Elayna Black could make her debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion at All In: Texas, similar to what Ricochet did at the previous edition of the same pay-per-view.

Black could be one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match this year. In a shocking turn of events, The Sorceress of Sin could win the entire thing to guarantee herself a world title shot immediately.

It would be one of the most impactful debuts in AEW history. After failing to capture the NXT Championship, Black could set her sights on the AEW Women's World Title.

