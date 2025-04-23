4 surprise appearances that could shake up AEW Dynamite this week

AEW Dynamite has been on a great run of late. Along with the flagship show, Collision has also managed to improve its quality over the weeks. Better TV events have led to improved ratings and viewership. Last week, the company celebrated their becoming the longest-running prime-time wrestling on Turner Network.

Tony Khan had announced the Spring BreakThru edition for Dynamite and Collision. Both shows were massive, with several bits of action taking place in the episodes. Josh Alexader, Opps, Athena, Mercedes Mone, MJF, and Nick Wayne are some of the names that performed incredibly well last week.

Now that AEW is building toward Double or Nothing, fans are expecting more surprises from the company on the road to the pay-per-view.

Let's take a look at some of the shocking appearances that could help Dynamite gain more momentum.

#4. Wardlow returns

Mr. Mayhem hasn't been seen in the promotion since last year. He is currently recovering from a knee injury. Before his absence, he was a part of the Undisputed Kingdom. He teased going after Adam Cole then but the story didn't go as the former TNT Champion suffered a leg injury.

Wardlow could return to the Jacksonville-based promotion this Wednesday and accept a challenge from Adam Cole. Claudio Castagnoli failed to defeat the Panama City Playboy on the Spring BreakThru Collision episode. Only time will tell when the former TNT Champion will return to the company.

#3. FTR don't follow rules, come out during suspension

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions were suspended for putting their hands on Tony Schiavone a couple of weeks ago. However, the duo could return to make a huge statement on Dynamite. They could decimate the Gunn Club, during the suspension.

The young stars would get good exposure while FTR would get more heat from the segment. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler's suspension period might also be extended due to their actions.

#2. Jack Perry returns to help The Young Bucks

The Scapegoat has been absent since losing the TNT Championship at Full Gear. He also had a fallout with The Young Bucks after losing the title as the EVPs weren't present to help him. The Bucks will be facing Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey on the flagship show this week.

Jack Perry should help the former AEW World Tag Team Champions to emerge victorious. Fans would be shocked to see The Scapegoat return and The Elite reunited.

#1. MJF brings a new face to AEW

The Salt of the Earth has been trying to enter The Hurt Syndicate for quite some time now. However, Bobby Lashley is firm that the former AEW World Champion isn't trustworthy enough.

While MVP has shown interest in recruiting the star, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby aren't convinced yet. MJF almost changed Shelton's mind due to his offering previously, but still denied them.

To change the duo's minds, Maxwell could bring out Hurt Syndicate's former associate Cedric Alexander. The latter was released from WWE earlier this year. He could be a huge addition to the roster and faction.

It will be interesting to see which of these stars will debut or return to AEW this Wednesday.

