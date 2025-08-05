4-time WWE champion to finally show up in AEW and confront Mercedes Mone this week? Analyzing the chances

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been a major asset for the Jacksonville-based promotion. She will be returning to the company on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. She hasn't been seen since her first loss in AEW against Toni Storm at All In: Texas. During her brief hiatus from All Elite Wrestling, she added two more championships to her catalogue, meaning she will be bringing eight titles this Wednesday.This year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view is just a few weeks away. It will take place in London on August 24. So far, only two matches have been announced for the event. AEW could bring out four-time WWE champion Dakota Kai as the newest challenger for The CEO. The latter was released from the promotion in May and recently became a free agent.Dakota Kai could interrupt Mercedes Mone and surprise the wrestling industry by calling out the TBS Champion. The two could settle scores at Forbidden Door. This could be an excellent opportunity to introduce the former WWE champion.Mercedes Mone hinted at facing Dakota Kai recentlyThe TBS Champion has faced a great set of opponents and defeated all except for Toni Storm. She was recently finding a new set of opponents. In a recent Instagram post, she asked her fans who should be her next challenger. Moments later, The CEO herself tagged Dakota Kai and teased a contest between the two women.&quot;Who wants to ride on the #Monétrain? Tag who you want to see me wrestle next! #globalceo #womenswrestling,&quot; Mercedes Mone posted.The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion even responded to the proposal with a train emoji, probably accepting the challenge.Dakota Kai was a major part of the WWE roster, having won the WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Championships twice each. She was released along with Braun Strowman, Sony Deville, Authors of Pain, and several other stars. AEW could use an experienced female star like Kai.