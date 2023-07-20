4 times AEW and WWE stars broke into dance during a match

Wrestlers in AEW and WWE often go the extra mile to entertain the fans watching them. While this could mean performing dangerous moves and hitting each other with steel chairs, it could also result in wrestlers breaking into dance before, after, or even during their matches.

Despite this not being a regular occurrence, there have been many occasions where AEW and WWE wrestlers started dancing during a match. Doing this helped the wrestlers show their fun side to the crowd and helped them connect with the fans.

Today, we will look at four different instances where stars from America's top two promotions broke into dance during a wrestling match.

#4. AEW star Daniel Garcia at Forbidden Door 2023

Since signing with All Elite Wrestling in 2021, Daniel Garcia has been doing his best to work his way up in the promotion. Despite being known as a highly technical wrestler, Garcia joined up with the Jericho Appreciation Society in order to develop his "sports entertainment" abilities.

His ability inside the ring has earned him appreciation from wrestling fans. However, it's not just his wrestling that fans love. In between matches, Garcia is known to dish out some dance moves.

This was illustrated when he began dancing during his Fatal 4-way match for the AEW International Championship during AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2023.

While Garcia's dance was a segment that fans enjoyed, the night did not end in a fun manner for Garcia as he was unable to win the title. Orange Cassidy defeated him, Katsuyori Shibata, and Zack Sabre Jr. to retain his title.

#3. Shanky Singh

Shanky Singh's time in WWE has not been understood by many. Despite having a towering presence, the 32-year-old has spent the majority of his time in WWE doing something he might not be the best at. At this point, Shanky seems to be more of a dancer than a wrestler.

During the time he was associated with Jinder Mahal, Shanky was shown as someone who loved dancing. He could dance anywhere, as all he needed was music. While he danced before and after matches, in one instance, the 32-year-old was seen dancing in the middle of a bout.

In a match against The New Day, Shanky and Jinder Mahal were in a comfortable position. That is when Xavier Woods began to play the trumpet, to which Shanky began dancing. This act by the seven-foot-tall wrestler left Mahal enraged as he tagged himself in.

#2. MJF and Adam Cole

Among the many good things AEW has brought since its inception, the pairing of Adam Cole and MJF as a team is quickly rising up the list. Since the duo came together, they have entertained wrestling fans around the world with their wits and hilarious promos.

However, at AEW Dynamite this week, MJF and Cole took the entertainment one step further. Moments before their tag team match against Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the Blind Eliminator Tournament, MJF and Cole were involved in a dance-off.

While Garcia and Guevara began the dance battle, Cole and MJF's moves were hilarious and drew positive reactions from the crowd. This was one of the most unexpected – and according to fans, greatest – openings to a match in AEW history.

The contest also ended on a positive note for MJF and Cole, as they were able to beat Guevara and Garcia to claim their shot at FTR's tag titles.

#1. Jimmy Uso and Rusev

The Usos have been entertaining wrestling fans for quite some time. While they have been formidable as a team, they have also been very strong and entertaining individually. Such was the case when Jimmy Uso and his wife Naomi took on Rusev and Lana in a WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

During the match, Jimmy and Rusev channeled their inner Rikishi as they were involved in a dance-off. While Jimmy put on quite the dance, the same could not be said for Rusev. Instead, Rusev attacked Jimmy Uso in the middle of the dance-off and went for an unsuccessful pin attempt.

However, this was not the only failure Rusev had in the match. As the contest progressed, the team of Jimmy and Naomi grew stronger. Eventually, Naomi pinned Lana and secured a victory for herself and her husband.