4 ways AEW can use Darby Allin in the second half of 2025

Darby Allin is one of the most defying and captivating AEW stars in the company's history. The man who is considered one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling has collected multiple accolades in his wrestling career. Most recently, he achieved a highly impressive real life feat of successfully climbing to the top of Mount Everest.

In doing so, Allin missed significant time of All Elite Wrestling television programming. However, with his mission accomplished now, the Daredevil could have a major resurgence in AEW upon his return. Here are four ways Tony Khan and his regime could use Darby Allin for him to make a huge impact.

#4. Take down The Death Riders

Before Darby Allin began his expedition to climb Mount Everest, he had been involved in altercations with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. Being heavily outnumbered, the face-painted star was taken out of action by them. During his absence, The Death Riders have made even more foes in AEW.

This could see Darby Allin make his return and assemble his team of allies to take down the dominant faction. It could start a rivalry between Team AEW and the heel faction, culminating in a high-stakes stipulation match between the two sides.

#3. Align with a new partner

Darby Allin's partnership with The Icon Sting was one of the most notable pairings during AEW's first few years. The duo was a part of prominent storylines and even reigned as the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Tony Khan, looking to recreate that success, could find a new partner for Allin. It could be someone like Will Ospreay or an emerging star in the company, and it would be a way to form new, exciting storylines for the product.

#2. Go after AEW titles

Darby Allin is a former AEW TNT Champion. In a recent interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Allin made it clear that his focus was not on winning the world title, as he already felt like a world champion following his Everest expedition.

However, the highest level of validation for a top star in professional wrestling comes from winning a championship belt. So, perhaps we could see Allin challenge for the title he once held and then possibly pursue the world title as well, to cement the claim of being a real-life champion

#1. Feature in marquee matches against top stars

Darby Allin has been involved in some exciting in-ring showdowns in AEW. However, he has only had a few marquee singles matches.

His second coming after climbing Everest could see him featured in blockbuster matches against stars like Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and more to become one of the main event players of the Jacksonville-based promotion. This could be his road to ascension as one of the biggest attractions in the world of professional wrestling.

