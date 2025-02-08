4 WWE Superstars who should never return to AEW

Tony Khan's AEW has emerged as one of the prominent wrestling promotions in the United States. It also became the launch pad for many rising stars. At the same time, All Elite has also garnered major attention from several former WWE stars.

As witnessed in recent years, many top AEW stars have jumped ship to WWE and vice-versa. However, there have been some top-tier names who have experienced massive success in the global juggernaut. The majority of those transitions have happened under the new creative regime led by WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

After witnessing their epic rise as main event talent and some having a great start in the company, here are four current WWE Superstars who should never return to AEW.

#4. Penta

Penta is the latest signing made by Triple H from AEW, who made his debut on the second episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix. He came in as a top prospect in the company and recently claimed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he wanted to focus on becoming a singles star in WWE, unlike his run in AEW where he was part of the Lucha Bros tag team with his real-life brother Rey Fenix.

Moreover, his brother is also facing contractual issues with Tony Khan, who is reportedly not letting him leave the promotion. With a big opportunity for him in WWE now and his brother's issues with the AEW CEO, it makes no sense for Penta to reconsider going back to the company someday.

#3. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill came to prominence as a wrestler during her tenure in AEW. She was one of the longest-reigning TBS Champions, and her tenure made her a top prospect. This led to her WWE signing in 2023 and her eventual debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, hinting at big things for her in the future.

Moreover, The Storm herself revealed that she does not have a lot of years left in wrestling, and wanted to experience the big league. With time ticking down on her career, and Cargill herself experiencing greater success in WWE, going back to AEW should not be an option for her.

#2. CM Punk

CM Punk made his return to the wrestling world after seven years in AEW in 2021. Despite a strong start, Punk had a rocky road ahead of him in the Jacksonville-based company. This led to multiple real-life backstage incidents, issues with Tony Khan, and an eventual firing from the promotion after All In 2023.

This paved the way for his long-awaited return of CM Punk to WWE after a decade. Since then, The Best in the World has been riding a surge in momentum and achieving much more success.

Moreover, at this stage of his career, a return to AEW seems highly unlikely, with backstage issues as well that led to his eventual exit.

#1. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes' resurgence had a lot to do with his time on the independent scene after his first WWE run. Moreover, he was an integral part of the formation of AEW and became one of their top star and executives.

However, he and his wife, Brandi, left the company in 2022 and The American Nightmare made his monumental return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

In the three years since his return, Rhodes has been in two WrestleMania main events, became Undisputed WWE Champion, and has been positioned as the face of the company.

So, it makes little sense for Cody to go back to AEW when he is thriving as the marquee star of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

