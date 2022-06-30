5 AEW All-Atlantic Championship contenders for Pac

At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Pac became the first All-Atlantic Champion after defeating Malakai Black, Miro, and Clark Connors.

Despite the name, the All-Atlantic Championship doesn't solely revolve around Atlantic-adjacent countries. Instead, it "represents the AEW fans watching around the world," according to All Elite Wrestling.

With Pac finally getting a well-deserved title reign, let's look at five potential wrestlers for his first AEW All-Atlantic Championship title defense.

#5. The House of Black's Malakai Black

Pac and Malakai Black have been feuding for quite some time now, and after putting on great match after great match, it would be a fitting end for the feud to involve the new All-Atlantic Championship.

Death Triangle and the House of Black have faced off in fantastic matches over the past few months that were well received by the fans. Black being involved in the inaugural All-Atlantic Championship match adds to the potential of a Pac vs. Black championship match.

#4. Former TNT Champion Miro

After six months on the shelf, Miro returned to AEW on June 1st and was immediately injected into the All-Atlantic Championship picture after defeating Ethan Page to move on to Forbidden Door.

Miro is a massively gifted performer that fans love, despite him being a heel. The Bulgarian star has been on fire since evolving into The Redeemer, having one of the best TNT Championship reigns in the title's history.

#3. The Blackpool Combat Club's newest recruit, Claudio Castagnoli

One of the biggest moments at Forbidden Door was the debut of Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro in WWE.

Caludio is the newest member of The Blackpool Combat Club after Bryan Danielson went down with an injury, and having him challenge for the All-Atlantic title could create a barn burner of a match with Pac.

Castagnoli is a top talent, and it's only a matter of time before fans start clammoring for a title match with him involved.

#2. Pac's Death Triangle stablemate Penta Oscuro

Penta Oscuro was in the inaugural tournament to determine who would go on to Forbidden Door in the All-Atlantic four-way; however, he lost his spot to Malakai Black. Having fellow Death Triangle member Penta Oscuro challenge for the championship could generate some high drama.

The Lucha Bros are one of the best tag teams in the world, but both Penta and Rey Fenix are fantastic singles stars. Pac vs. Penta could be a great "friendly" feud for the title, or could even lead to tension within the stable.

#1. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

The inaugural AEW World Champion is one of the biggest names today

Since announcing his signing with All Elite Wrestling, Chris Jericho has been one of the company's biggest names. It almost seems as if "Le Champion" can do no wrong in the company, being the first AEW World Champion, having great success with The Inner Circle, and being extremely entertaining with The Jericho Appreciation Society.

After Blood and Guts, Jericho will seemingly need something to do, and what better way to get the All-Atlantic Championship feeling like a big deal than to have Jericho challenge Pac?

No matter who challenges Pac for the title, it's great to see the British star finally get to hold championship gold, and he should hold onto this title for a long time.

