5 AEW couples you probably should know 

AEW is currently the biggest competition that WWE has in the wrestling market. They have signed multiple wrestlers over the two and a half years of their existence, making up quite an impressive roster.

The wrestling world is a very small one where most wrestlers know each other. This is true for most promotions, and traveling together on the road for a large part of the year makes wrestlers get even closer to one another.

In such a situation, it’s hardly a surprise when wrestlers date one another. Given their lives, it’s difficult to even meet other people while touring, let alone have healthy personal lives.

As a result, wrestlers often end up dating one another. There are quite a few wrestling couples in AEW at the moment, some of whom fans know, while others are less known. With that being the case, let’s take a look at five wrestling couples currently in AEW.

#5 AEW couples: Cody and Brandi Rhodes

Let’s get the obvious entry out of the way first. Cody and Brandi Rhodes are the power couple in AEW at the moment. In a way, they are the company’s answer to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in WWE.

Cody and Brandi both work behind the scenes, but are also on-screen performers. Brandi is currently away from the ring as she recently gave birth to the couple’s first child.

Cody and Brandi married eight years ago in September 2013. The couple first revealed they were having a child in December 2020. Their daughter, Liberty Iris Runnels, was finally born on June 18, 2021.

The two wrestlers have come a long way in their life together and are important behind the scenes in AEW. Cody is an Executive Vice President and was critical in the formation of the company, while Brandi Rhodes is the AEW Chief Brand Officer.

