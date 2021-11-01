5 AEW Dream matches for Bandido

AEW has made a habit in 2021 of signing up the biggest free agents available. In 2021 alone, the company signed CM Punk, Adam Cole, Andrade El Idolo, and Bryan Danielson. A few more exceptional competitors have hit the open market, with one standing out, in particular, this week.

Bandido has been one of the biggest luchadors in wrestling today. Making a name for himself in Mexico before making his way to the United States, the 26-year-old has a lot of experience worldwide.

He has become one of the top independent stars in wrestling, currently reigning as the PWG World Champion. With titles all over the world, there aren't many with the potential of Bandido.

AEW should be placing the luchador at the top of their list of hottest free agents in the world. He has a surplus of skills that can be showcased in a major way. Bandido is also the star who can create magic with any opponent that the promotion can give him. In this article, let's take a look at the five AEW dream matches for Bandido.

#5 AEW's Malakai Black

Malakai Black has been a revelation for AEW since his arrival. The former Aleister Black saw many start-and-stop pushes during his time in WWE before his eventual release this past summer. He has made an immediate impact on All Elite Wrestling through a feud with Cody Rhodes, which saw him defeat the first TNT Champion twice in a row in convincing fashion.

Black has also made his return to the independent scene as well. He made his presence known in PWG and helped Bandido from an attack from Super Dragon on their first show back earlier this year. This brief interaction hasn't led to a showdown between the two men so that AEW could beat the independent scene to the punch here.

Bandido has a high octane style with a tremendous amount of spectacular high-flying moves that stun crowds. Malakai Black has an impressive arsenal with stiff strikes and high-impact maneuvers.

This would make for an ideal matchup that could be a showstealer on AEW Dynamite or a pay-per-view. This has the makings of the type of contest that could put eyes on Bandido in the company.

