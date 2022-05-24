5 AEW dream matches for Naomi

AEW could potentially have two new blockbuster additions to their women's roster. Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out on Monday Night RAW last week due to rumored creative differences. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions were set to compete in a six-pack challenge for a shot at the RAW Women's Title before the incident occurred.

WWE quickly suspended the duo and stripped them of their titles. Naomi, real name Trinity Fatu, recently made some changes to her social media handles, removing any mention of the company in response.

There is no news of whether the former SmackDown Women's Champion will ever return or if she will sit out her contract instead. As one of the industry's longest-tenured female stars, she could be an asset to any women's division, especially AEW.

The Glow could easily be thrown into the mix and have great matches with several talents on the All Elite roster. Here are five dream matches for Naomi in AEW.

#5. Naomi vs. Serena Deeb

Fun fact: Naomi and Serena Deeb were signed to WWE back in 2010. While the former started as a rookie in NXT, Deeb was already up on the main roster as part of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society.

Their careers might have gone on different paths since then, but what's undisputed is their skills and experience at this juncture. Serena is currently the number one contender for the AEW Women's Championship and has a ton of momentum behind her. She could make the perfect heel opponent for Naomi, who is beloved by the WWE Universe. It would be a great contrast between the latter's flashy presentation and Deeb's straight-shooting gimmick.

#4. Naomi vs. Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter is one of the most promising young talents in the AEW women's division. The 27-year-old has flourished as Britt Baker's lackey, growing familiar with the audience. The British wrestler has always delivered in the ring and even gave a good account of herself during the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament.

Pairing Jamie Hayter with a debuting Naomi would yield great results, as both women are two of the most impressive in-ring talents in the business. It would be a classic battle between power and speed.

Not only would Hayter get the rub from being in the ring with a recognized star, but Naomi would also face a formidable first challenger in AEW to establish herself with in the promotion.

#3. Naomi vs. Britt Baker

If Naomi wants to make an immediate impact, why not go after the biggest names on the women's roster? Britt Baker is one of the company's true homegrown talents and has become a household name over the last couple of years, thanks to her reign as AEW Women's Champion.

The Glow vs. The Doctor would be a marquee match that Tony Khan would love to book. The best part is that both wrestlers can tear it up in the ring if allowed to do so. Regardless of the winner, it would not only be a testament to their wrestling skills as well as their character work.

#2. Naomi vs. AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Thunder Rosa Vows To Become A Professor Of Professional Wrestling By Beating Serena Deeb bit.ly/3lzIT8l Thunder Rosa Vows To Become A Professor Of Professional Wrestling By Beating Serena Deeb bit.ly/3lzIT8l https://t.co/iHFBaAaRaU

The Glow vs. Thunder Rosa would be a battle of the biggest babyfaces in women's wrestling. Both their connections with the fans have been undeniable, and they have overcome numerous adversities to reach the spot they are in today.

La Mera Mera is the current AEW Women's Champion after a hard-fought battle with Britt Baker at the St. Patrick's Day Slam. She is set to defend her belt at Double or Nothing against Serena Deeb. If she retains it, Thunder Rosa could announce an open challenge for the title, which would be the perfect way for Naomi to debut in the company.

It will be a competitive contest that showcases their talent and grit. While it's hard to predict a winner, you can count on both women to give it their all in the match.

#1. Naomi vs. TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill is a dream match that could rival the likes of Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37 if built right. It would also be a great way to represent African-American talents in AEW, which is big on promoting diversity in the business.

Beyond that, Jade Cargill is one of the fastest-rising stars in All Elite Wrestling, having been undefeated since her debut. The TBS Champion has defeated all comers and with the help of her Baddie section, Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan, she looks to be untouchable right now. Maybe Naomi can end her reign once she debuts? Only time will tell if we will see The Glow light up AEW.

