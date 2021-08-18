5 AEW opponents for Britt Baker

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is the most popular female wrestler currently performing in All Elite Wrestling.

The real life dentist is currently in the midst of her first reign as AEW Women's World Champion. Baker defeated former Women's Champion Hikaru Shida at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May to capture the gold.

Since then, Britt Baker has successfully defended the Women's Championship against the likes of Nyla Rose and Red Velvet. Baker successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Red Velvet in the main event of the premiere episode of AEW Rampage last Friday night.

With another successful title defense in the books, the question now becomes, who will Britt Baker defend the AEW Women's World Championship against next? With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five AEW opponents for Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

#5. AEW wrestler Serena Deeb

Serena Deeb is one of the most accomplished female performers on the AEW roster

Former NWA Women's Champion Serena Deeb is one of the most respected and accomplished wrestlers on the All Elite Wrestling roster. The former WWE Performance Center trainer made her AEW debut in September 2020, losing a match on AEW Dynamite to then NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

Deeb then shocked the professional wrestling world when she defeated Thunder Rosa in October 2020. In doing so, she became the NWA World Women's Champion for the first time at the United Wrestling Network's Primetime Live event on FITE.

The Professor of Professional Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/clYlmZOHt5 — Serena (@SerenaDeeb) August 10, 2021

Serena Deeb later dropped the NWA Women's Championship to NWA wrestler Kamille at the When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view in June 2021. Deeb is reportedly currently working through a knee injury. The issue forced the AEW star to take some time off television earlier this year.

Whilst the status of her knee injury is unclear, she could certainly prove to be a more than fitting opponent for Dr. Britt Baker's AEW Women's World Championship.

