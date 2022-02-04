5 AEW stars who could have benefited from CM Punk's first loss more than MJF

AEW Dynamite has seen some historic moments since its inception in 2019, such as Sting's return to wrestling or even the formation of the Inner Circle. However, last night's Dynamite will be marked as CM Punk's first defeat in seven years.

Since his debut on the second episode of AEW Rampage, Punk has remained undefeated. Though he had some close calls when facing the likes of Wardlow and Eddie Kingston, MJF is the man that finally pinned him.

While Friedman's victory will undoubtedly be remembered, there are other stars on the roster who arguably could have used the win over Punk more. Pinning the self-proclaimed Best in the World would bolster any young wrestler's career significantly.

MJF will certainly use his victory over Punk to further catapult his career. This list will break down some of the stars who could have started similar trajectories if they had gotten the win over the straight-edge star.

5. Shawn Spears

Shawn Spears looked strong going into his match against CM Punk. The Chairman even sported a new entrance for the bout: sitting alone in a spotlight and whistling ominously just before his music hit.

Spears has done very little of importance since becoming All Elite, aside from forming The Pinnacle alongside MJF. Lately he's been delegated to being a henchman and fighting MJF's battles rather than his own.

A win against CM Punk could have done wonders for the 40-year-old's career. Defeating Punk could also have given him a chance to reinvent himself and shed his current reputation as a glorified enhancement talent.

Regardless of whether he's achieved his potential, Shawn Spears is a grizzled veteran. The fans know he has the skills to compete with anyone on the roster, but a victory over the Best in the World would have solidified that.

