5 AEW stars who could interrupt CM Punk's rumored debut

The AEW rumor mill is currently in overdrive with speculation that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is set to become "All Elite."

This would mark an end to CM Punk's exile from professional wrestling for over seven years. Punk last appeared inside a wrestling ring at the 2014 Royal Rumble.

CM Punk's signing is considered a "game-changer" for All Elite Wrestling, with him being one of the most sought-after and elusive free agents currently on the market.

Let's take a closer look at five AEW stars who could interrupt CM Punk's rumored debut.

#5 Current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega captured the AEW World Championship in December 2020

Current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been one of several names to hint at CM Punk's impending arrival in AEW in recent weeks on Dynamite.

Last week, he wore a "Cookie Monster" shirt during the broadcast. Some may wonder what the Sesame Street character has to do with the former WWE Champion? Well, in the past, Punk has claimed that the 'CM' in his name actually stands for 'Cookie Monster.'

CM Punk has made a career out of proclaiming himself as the "Best in the World." However, in 2021 many professional wrestling fans, pundits and critics have suggested that Kenny Omega deserves the title.

This list will keep growing, trust me. https://t.co/jErQlzveFq — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 3, 2021

Omega could take great offense to Punk returning and proclaiming himself once again as "The Best in the World." So you certainly wouldn't put it past him and The Elite to interrupt CM Punk's professional wrestling return.

