5 AEW stars you didn't know were grandfathers

AEW has pulled in some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry over the past few years. Some of the top stars are working in the company.

Many fans have criticized AEW for utilizing former WWE Superstars to make an impact. However, most would agree that the company has done a great job at bringing more viewers with the help of veterans.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



#AEWDynamite DAMN! Adam Cole has beef with Tony Schiavone because of his friendship with Dr Britt Baker DMD. 😂 DAMN! Adam Cole has beef with Tony Schiavone because of his friendship with Dr Britt Baker DMD. 😂



#AEWDynamite https://t.co/spfQPx680O

Many of the veteran wrestlers, commentators, and managers in AEW are grandfathers balancing their work and personal life perfectly.

In this article, take a look at the five AEW stars who you probably didn't know were grandfathers.

#5. AEW manager Jake "The Snake" Roberts has ten grandchildren

Jake Roberts with his grandson at the 2014 Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Jake, "The Snake" Roberts, has been working as Lance Archer's manager in AEW since 2019. Roberts recently revealed that he had signed a two-year contract extension with AEW.

Over the years, the WWE Hall of Famer has spoken about his personal life and how it affected his upbringing. Jake Roberts belonged to an abusive household, and life was complicated.

'The Snake Man' credited DDP's Yoga for helping him make some positive changes to his life. During the interview, Roberts revealed that he is a grandfather:

“Without it I’d never made it because, us junkies, we like to lie a lot and alcoholics do too, but it was a tough, tough road, man. He guided me through it. He never gave up and I can never thank him enough for what he’s done for me and giving me my life back and not only my life, but my family. I’ve got my kids back. They’re all digging me now. I’m a great grandfather, probably the best grandfather ever,” Roberts said.

In total, Jake has eight children from two marriages. In 2015, he found out that he had no less than ten grandchildren and is still looking to contact more of his family members. One of Jake's grandsons was present on stage during his Hall of Fame induction speech back in 2014.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy