5 AEW stars who should NEVER jump ship to WWE, no matter the offer

AEW is home to a lot of talented stars. Some of them signed up after the company started, and some have been a part of it since its inception.

There have also been some major stars who have jumped ship and moved to WWE. Names like Cody Rhodes and CM Punk come to mind. Those two were probably the biggest stars to make the jump, and they are now at the top of the mountain.

However, there are some stars who should remain loyal to Tony Khan at all costs. In this article, we will take a look at five such stars who should never jump ship to WWE, no matter the offer.

#5. MJF

MJF is one of the most notorious heels in AEW, and rightly so. He has not wasted any opportunity to antagonize the good people and, most importantly, the fans. In a strange way, he likes doing that, and it has become a staple of his character.

Despite all that, he is AEW through and through, and Tony Khan will move heaven and earth to make sure that he does not go to WWE. MJF would also want to carve his own niche outside of wrestling, and that is the reason why he will never leave All Elite Wrestling.

#4. Hangman Adam Page

Hangman Adam Page is a very talented wrestler. Oftentimes because of his persona and character, a lot of his abilities are undervalued and get lost in the background. But make no mistake, he loves AEW, and he has shown that time and time again.

One of the many times he has shown loyalty to the company was during his feud with CM Punk, when he stood up for his company and would not let anyone take it for granted.

#3. AEW EVPs The Young Bucks

The Young Bucks are different from every other name on this list. Unlike the rest, they are not singles stars but a tag team. On top of that, they are also executive vice presidents of the company.

They have recently taken the moniker of being the founding fathers of the company as well. It is going to be hard for Tony Khan to replace them if they leave. So, it will be in the best interests of both parties that the Bucks continue to stay with AEW.

#2. Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega is arguably the most talented wrestler on the AEW roster. His recent return after being out for more than a year and immediately winning the International Title proves that.

With All Elite Wrestling, he is also an executive vice president like the Young Bucks, and there is a lot of freedom for Omega. It might be hard to get that kind of freedom in WWE. With that in mind, it would make sense for him to stick with his current company.

#1. Darby Allin

Darby Allin is an enigma. As in, his character has stayed the same, but he has exponentially improved as a wrestler and is by far one of the most important names on the roster. He is a risk-taker and goes the extra mile when it comes to putting on great matches.

With that in mind, Tony Khan will do anything to keep him in AEW, and given the kind of importance he is given, it will come as no surprise if Allin snubs WWE if they ever come calling.

