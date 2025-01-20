5 AEW stars who should NOT jump ship to WWE

AEW has created a huge roster of impressive stars over the last five years. The new promotion caught the eyes of many WWE stars and fans as it started as a fresh and different product. Over the years, many stars jumped to AEW due to different advantages. While initially, stars from AEW didn't tend to leave the company for WWE, this became a regular occurrence in the last couple of years.

Wrestlers like Lexis King, Ethan Page, Cody Rhodes, Jade Cargill, and Penta, some of whom seemingly failed to get over in AEW, considered the Stamford-based promotion as a viable option. Penta's recent debut garnered millions of views on social media. Fans all around the world praised the star's presentation. Meanwhile, Ethan Page recently held the NXT Championship.

More stars like Malakai Black, Ricky Starks, and Rey Fenix are allegedly on their way to the global sports entertainment juggernaut after their current deal expires. While many AEW stars would fit easily in Triple H's creative plans, several of them won't. Let's take a look at some stars who shouldn't sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

#5. Konosuke Takeshita

The International Champion is one of the young stars who are bound to become megastars in the next few years. His hard-hitting wrestling style is truly a delight to the eyes and he delivers top-notch matches every time he steps foot in the ring. Also, he is currently under contract with AEW, DDT, and NJPW, which allows him to wrestle worldwide.

Konosuke Takeshita going to the global sports entertainment juggernaut would be great for his character. However, WWE doesn't tend to give out flexible contracts and rarely allows talents to wrestle in other major promotions. This may not be a good prospect for The Alpha.

#4. Buddy Matthews and #3. Brody King

Malakai Black is reportedly set to leave AEW after his contract expires within the next couple of months. The House of Black, which included him, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart, terrorized the entire locker room. Now that their leader is leaving AEW to rejoin the competition, the rest of the crew should preferably stay in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Both Brody and Buddy received a push in the past couple of weeks. The duo following Malakai to the Stamford-based promotion would hinder their speedy growth.

#2. Hangman Page

The Cowboy was one of the most organic babyfaces AEW had in the beginning. His natural promos and charisma got him over with the crowd. His current heel persona is also well-received by fans. Hangman Page's character always developed naturally and gradually with time.

However, in WWE, wrestlers are often given a specific script and often do not deviate much. While that might not be a bad thing, the former AEW World Champion wouldn't be such a huge hit if he joined WWE as the product may not be as extreme as he prefers.

#1. MJF will not thrive in WWE

The former American Champion is known for his edgy promos. He takes brutal shots at his opponents during segments, which the fans love. Many of them feel that the global sports entertainment juggernaut is too tame at this point in time to let Maxwell cut his typical promos. While the star started a bidding war in early 2024, he chose AEW over WWE.

If The Salt of the Earth signs with WWE later in the future, he might not be as a good heel as he is right now in AEW.

Only time will tell which AEW stars could join the Stamford-based promotion and how will be booked if they go to the pro wrestling behemoth.

