5 AEW stars Tony Khan released from the promotion and where they are now

AEW has had quite the employee turnover in 2022. The likes of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland have walked into the promotion, while big-name departures such as Cody and Brandi Rhodes have commanded the attention of fans.

The term 'release' is one often found relating to WWE. The promotion often cuts talent it feels doesn't make the grade as a superstar, meaning several high-profile names such as Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman have entered free agency in recent years.

While infrequent within AEW, there are examples of talent that have been released from the Jacksonville promotion. As previously mentioned, Cody and Brandi Rhodes exited the promotion they had helped build earlier this year, with the American Nightmare eventually returning to WWE at WrestleMania.

However, they weren't released from their deal, instead leaving when it had run its course. Read on to take a look at five names who have received early departures in the three years since AEW was born.

#5 in our list of AEW stars Tony Khan released from the promotion - Kylie Rae

Kylie Rae continues to wrestle for NWA and on the indie circuit

Kylie Rae's AEW career ended almost as soon as it started. After signing in 2019, she appeared at the very first Double or Nothing to compete against Britt Baker, Awesome Kong and Nyla Rose.

Despite losing in that instance, Rae was announced to face Leva Bates at Fyter Fest, only to be replaced. Her absence provoked questions which found their answer during the All Out media call. Tony Khan confirmed that she had asked for her release, and he obliged, noting finally that it was an amicable departure.

Rae signed for IMPACT Wrestling in October 2019, and only a year later announced her retirement from professional wrestling. She has since returned to the independent circuit and NWA, most recently challenging for the NWA women's title in March.

#4 Sadie Gibbs

Sadie Gibbs has retired from pro wrestling, focusing on her fitness career

Sadie Gibbs was announced as having signed with AEW at Double or Nothing 2019, before making her debut with the promotion at All Out later in the year. She participated in the event's Casino Battle Royale, and was one of three women to eliminate Awesome Kong, before being eliminated herself by Bea Priestley.

She appeared twice more for AEW after All Out, losing a four-way including Emi Sakura, Penelope Ford and the Bunny (then known as Allie), before teaming with Allie to defeat the team of Big Swole and current Interim ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez.

Sadie was released in August 2020, as she was unable to travel from the UK due to COVID restrictions. In July 2021, she announced via her Instagram that she had retired from professional wrestling, focusing on her fitness career.

#3 Bea Priestley

Bea Priestley was a regular within the women's division prior to her departure. A starring player for WWR Stardom in Japan, Priestley found herself unable to travel to the USA during COVID restrictions. She was subsequently released in August 2020.

She reigned once more as SWA World Women's champion among appearances for NJPW as Will Ospreay's valet. In July 2021, it was reported that Priestley had in fact signed for WWE.

Under the new name Blair Davenport, she has since competed in NXT UK, amassing an undefeated streak before challenging for the UK women's title earlier this year. Her losses against Meiko Satomura remain the only on her WWE record as of yet.

#2 Ivelisse

Ivelisse has well-documented issues with Thunder Rosa

Ivelisse made her initial debut with the promotion during All Out, competing within the Casino Battle Royale. She returned for singles action against Diamante in July 2020 before they became a tag team ahead of the Women's Tag Team Cup. They defeated Brandi Rhodes and Allie in the cup finale.

Ivelisse confirmed she had been released in April 2021, citing a backstage incident with Thunder Rosa as the cause. She now holds both the SHINE and Ladies Night Out titles, working the independent circuit.

#1 Awesome Kong

Former WWE star Awesome Kong made waves when she entered Double or Nothing 2019 as a last-minute competitor in the women's four-way match. She eventually paired herself with Brandi Rhodes, forming the Nightmare Collective.

The angle was panned by fans and critics alike, meeting its end when Kong took a hiatus to film GLOW. Her final appearance before her hiatus was a win against Skyler Moore on AEW Dark.

She would depart AEW officially at the end of May 2021, with her January 1st Dark win her final appearance on-record. In August of the same year, Kong announced her retirement from pro-wrestling. IMPACT Wrestling inducted Awesome Kong into their Hall of Fame last year at Bound for Glory.

