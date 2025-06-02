5 AEW stars Tony Khan is wasting and how it could be fixed

AEW has assembled a roster of top-tier and captivating stars from around the world. Many of those names have climbed to the top of the mountain to become top attractions in the business. However, there are a select few who have the potential to join that conversation but have not been able to reach that place and grab the brass ring in the promotion.

Moreover, a significant portion of the company's shortcomings over the past couple of years can be attributed to AEW President and CEO Tony Khan's booking decisions. He has seemingly been wasting the talent of certain in-ring competitors who have the potential to become top names of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Here are five AEW stars who are being underutilized, but still have the potential to rise to the occasion.

#5. Julia Hart

A name in the AEW women's division that knows how to capture the audience's attention with her dark antics is Julia Hart. The former House of Black member has developed an incredible and captivating personality throughout her tenure in All Elite Wrestling.

Hart's caliber and conduct also led her to become the TBS Champion, but lately, things have not gone as planned for her. Moreover, the vignettes promoting her return also went nowhere. Tony Khan needs to revisit that dark creative direction for Julia Hart to establish her as a top star by showcasing her more frequently.

#4. PAC

The man who once was a smiling Neville in WWE channelized his inner aggression to become PAC and garnered significant traction in AEW. That personality also fetched him a few title reigns, but his success did not last long, despite his immense potential.

With strength, ruthlessness, and a dominant nature, PAC deserves a spot in the main event program. He could begin his ascent once again by battling stars like Kenny Omega or Will Ospreay and possibly challenge for titles to regain momentum.

#3. Athena

Athena's record-shattering 900+day reign as the ROH Women's World Champion has been nothing short of remarkable. Many have argued that it can even rival the incredible reign set by WWE's Roman Reigns, which lasted 1,316 days.

Yet, Athena has not received any significant opportunities in AEW. Tony Khan needs to capitalize on her accomplishment and insert her in feuds with top stars like Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone. Apart from regular TV time on AEW, Khan should book her to win bigger accolades to establish her worth as a top-tier competitor on the big stage.

#2. Daniel Garcia

Daniel Garcia is considered an exciting and captivating star. His success even led to him capturing the TNT Title. But Garcia has not been able to make the desired impact so far, despite his popularity.

With his impeccable talent and personality, Tony Khan should give him a World title reign to push him as a new main event talent in the near future.

#1. Jay White

All Elite Wrestling has yet to see the best of Jay White. The Switchblade was one of the biggest names in Japan, leading The Bullet Club and being credited as a marquee attraction in the wrestling world.

However, since he arrived in the Jacksonville-based promotion, he has not been featured in any major programs. The only way to realise his star power in AEW is by putting him in a significant feud with a top draw that could lead to White becoming the AEW World Champion in the promotion.

White has shown that he can carry himself as the marquee attraction in a major company. And giving him the spotlight should help Khan bring out the best in The Switchblade.

