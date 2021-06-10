5 AEW stars who should turn face soon

AEW currently boasts one of the biggest rosters in all of professional wrestling.

The All Elite Wrestling roster has so much talent at its disposal that it could be seen as a weekly challenge to figure out how to feature as many talented wrestlers as possible on AEW Dynamite, AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

With so many talents currently under contract, it's important that wrestlers continually innovate and keep their characters fresh to stay ahead of the chasing pack.

One such way to freshen up a character is by switching from a heel to a babyface. There are several wrestlers on the AEW roster that would certainly benefit from switching from being a "bad guy" to being a "good guy."

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five AEW stars who should turn face soon.

#5 Current AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Britt Baker recently captured the first AEW Women's World Championship of her career after defeating Hikaru Shida at AEW Double Or Nothing

The real-life dentist was positioned as the face of AEW's women's division when the company first launched in 2019. However, fans failed to buy in to her bland and generic babyface character.

It was only when Britt Baker turned heel in early 2020 that fans truly began to have an interest in her gimmick and persona. The comedic and over-the-top segments with Tony Schiavone and Rebel on AEW Dynamite quickly turned Baker into one of the most over characters in the entire promotion.

The Doctor is in and she's got some new bling 🦷 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hmlxADU2S9 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 5, 2021

As is the case with any good heel, you can only stay as a bad guy for so long until the crowd begins to cheer for you. This is currently the position that Britt Baker finds herself in. Due to her increasing popularity, it feels inevitable that AEW's resident dentist will soon turn babyface once again.

