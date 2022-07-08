Malakai Black and 4 AEW stars who could potentially challenge Wardlow for the TNT Championship

Wardlow has been the TNT Champion for less than 24 hours, and there's likely already a massive target on his back.

With a stacked roster featuring many incredibly talented stars, the TNT Champion is far from spoiled for choice. However, with his imposing stature and ability to take flight, who would be brave enough to step up to Mr. Mayhem?

Unfortunately, during his time with MJF, the star made quite the list of enemies. At the same time, the roster is filled with a number of hungry stars just waiting for their shot. Continue reading as we list five potential challengers for Wardlow's TNT Championship.

#5. Shawn Spears and Wardlow have some history the two could settle

Spears is the TNT Champion's former "Accountabilabuddy".

Shawn Spears is a talented star in his own right, and the two have some history together. Spears and Mr. Mayhem once teamed up together under MJF's The Pinnacle, and together they took on the now-disbanded Inner Circle. Shortly thereafter, Spears was tasked with being Wardlow's "accountabilabuddy" and tried to make sure the star adhered to MJF's strict rules.

While Spears was mainly used as an enhancement talent in WWE, he's flashed some depth since joining AEW. With the history between the two, Shawn Spears could be a good opponent for the TNT Champion to flex his muscles with before moving on to a more challenging threat.

#4. Sammy Guevara will likely go after the TNT Championship soon

Sammy Guevara has seemingly made an eternal claim to the TNT Championship. So far, The Spanish God is the only 3x champion currently signed to AEW with a combined reign of 140 days. For the majority of 2022, Guevara has been ruthlessly gunning for the belt, and it's only a matter of time before he steps up to Mr. Mayhem.

While the two AEW stars have never faced each other in a one-on-one match, they have clashed on quite a few occasions during tag team bouts. With the amount of heat Sammy Guevara currently has, a clash between himself and the massive babyface could help elevate both stars regardless of the outcome.

#3. Lance Archer could be an imposing challenge for Wardlow

Could the Murderhawk Monster capture gold in AEW at Wardlow's expense?

Lance Archer has been only a fingertip away from capturing his first AEW championship in nearly every title shot he's received so far. Unfortunately, the Murderhawk Monster has fallen short every single time, despite his imposing physique and brutal in-ring style.

However, Archer would still be a legitimate threat to Wardlow and could even realistically defeat the star. The two both share a penchant for diving moves alongside their natural strength, which could lead to some interesting spots between the two.

#2. Paul Wight could shock AEW fans and pursue his first championship since 2012

Paul Wight, or "The Big Show" as fans likely know him, is a true legend of the industry. With a wrestling career spanning 27 years, Wight has a wealth of experience and has faced some of the biggest names in the business. However, the legend hasn't captured gold since his WWE Intercontinental reign back in 2012.

Wight last competed in March 2022, but has publicly stated that he's not done wrestling yet. The legend could shock fans by returning and immediately challenging Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Additionally, The War Dog could even be the star to retire Wight if the big man wanted a worthy opponent for his swan song.

#1. Malakai Black could be the most interesting star for Wardlow to face

"The House always wins."

Malakai Black has been mystifying fans ever since his debut in AEW back in July 2021. The star initially feuded with Cody Rhodes before gathering more companions to form The House of Black. Quite a number of fans are eagerly waiting for the star to capture gold within AEW, and the TNT Championship could be his first title.

The House of Black could be a formidable force for Wardlow to step up against, pushing the star to his utmost limit. Malakai has also never stepped back from going toe-to-toe with any wrestler, and the two could have an epic bout against each other.

However, since "The House always wins", could Malakai eventually end up being the star to unseat Wardlow?

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far