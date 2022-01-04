5 AEW stars who need a new finisher

Whether Bryan Danielson's ''Flying Knee" or Kenny Omega's "One-Winged Angel", AEW has some of the most devastating finishers in the industry. A finisher is a move or hold that has the potential to instantly finish a pro wrestling match.

A great finish can be an integral part of a wrestler’s gimmick. The Diving Headbutt of Dynamite Kid enhanced his crash and burn wrestling style, signifying how much he is willing to sacrifice his body to win a match.

A wrestler might need a new finisher for multiple reasons. It could be overused and lose its charm or it may longer go along with their gimmick. The list will feature five finishers from AEW superstars that need to be replaced:.

5. AEW star MJF’s “Salt of the Earth”

This is MJF's alternate finisher as his primary finisher is a punch to the face wearing the Dynamite Diamond Ring. The Diamond Ring punch happens behind the referee's back and draws a ton of heat, perfectly matching his loud-mouthed cowardly heel gimmick. MJF is a smart worker and knows that he can’t use this sucker punch to win every match. Therefore, he needed an alternative finisher to get the job done regularly.

MJF appears as a heel technician, and his main strategy in a match is to evade as much as possible until he can land a sneaky cheap shot. He never works on body parts to soften up and lock in a submission hold, which takes some power away from this kind of finisher.

Sooner or later, the Diamond Ring punch will also have run its course. It would be convincing for MJF to earn pinfall over top names like CM Punk with a sucker punch behind the referee’s back. He needs a new finisher which matches his gimmick while being able to be performed in front of the referee.

