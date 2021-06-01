5 AEW stars who could be the next face of the company

AEW Double or Nothing 2021 was a show that highlighted some of All Elite Wrestling's finest talents and elevated some to the next level. The likes of Sammy Guevara, Orange Cassidy, Serena Deeb, Riho, and Jungle Boy are some of the names who stood out the most.

Whereas veterans like Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Sting, and co. once again delivered at the highest level in their respective matches. On the back of another iconic pay-per-view, Double or Nothing proved how well AEW has established itself since the inauguration of the promotion. While the cornerstone superstars of AEW remain an integral part of the growth of the promotion, there are already a few rising stars who are on course to ascend to the very top of All Elite Wrestling.

Thank you to everyone who attended #AEW #DoubleOrNothing last night. Whether you've been with us for our socially distanced tapings every week or it was your first AEW event in a year. Tickets are on sale now for #AEWDynamite this Fri, 6/4 @dailysplace - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/RlTpV8gf3m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021

Given how stacked AEW's current roster is, there are a handful of talents to choose from who could be the next top star and carry the torch moving forward. With that being said, here is an in-depth look at five wrestlers who AEW could push to be the next face of the company.

#5 Hangman Page is on a redemption arc in AEW

Hangman Page

When the idea of AEW was first initiated by The Elite and co., Hangman Page felt like the secret weapon of the promotion. Before signing with the company, Page broke out as a major singles competitor, especially courtesy of his New Japan Pro Wrestling run.

Hangman Page has one of the best moonsaults in wrestling.



This isn’t debatable. #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/vZQs3C0fEa — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) May 31, 2021

During his time with the Bullet Club, Page competed as a tag team competitor and NJPW also helped him highlight his run as a singles wrestler. Matches in the G1 Climax against the likes of Minoru Suzuki, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, and more proved that Hangman is well capable of hanging with the best in the business. The main event against his former AEW tag team partner Kenny Omega in NJPW also helped Page boost his confidence.

After signing with AEW, it felt almost certain that Page would be crowned the first-ever AEW World Champion when he faced Chris Jericho for the title. However, that wasn't the case. The story of Hangman Page has seen him get incredibly close to reaching the top of the mountain but fail at the final hurdle.

With Page now being a close ally of Dark Order, the former AEW Tag Team Champion seems to be in the redemption arc and it should only be a matter of time before Hangman finally wins the AEW World Championship.

