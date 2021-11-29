5 AEW talents with interesting offscreen roles 

AEW has been taking the professional wrestling world by storm since January 2019. The company has gone from strength to strength under the guidance of President, Founder and CEO, Tony Khan. The promotion is now directly seen as a rival to Vince McMahon's WWE.

All Elite Wrestling has a number of high-profile stars on their roster, including CM Punk, Kenny Omega, MJF, Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson, just to name a few. There has been one collective effort by everyone involved to make the promotion as great as it can be.

When you look at the AEW roster, you will see an abundance of talented wrestlers. What you may not know, however, is that some of those wrestlers also have second roles within the promotion.

That being said, let's take a look at five AEW talents with interesting offscreen roles.

#5 QT Marshall assists backstage at AEW with production

QT Marshall has no doubt been delivering when it comes to his on-screen work for AEW. More recently, he stepped into the ring with one of the greatest of all-time, CM Punk, and put in a valiant effort.

What you may not know about QT, is that he is an important hand behind-the-scenes when it comes to the production of AEW programming. He is a key player and works directly with Tony Khan. Khan has even described Marshall as one of the hardest working men in the industry.

Marshall discussed how the inner workings of AEW's programming came together, and his communications with Tony Khan earlier this year:

"Everything is done through text and different group chats and ideas coming from 100 different directions. At the beginning of the week, I get with Tony because I'm the one, with Tony's oversight, I format the show. Sometimes, I just put '[Wrestler A] second' because I don't know the full creative. When we go to our production meeting, nine out of ten times, Tony will explain what it is. Sometimes, the way he explains it, it's not fully understood because he may not want to give so much away. Right now, we do everything on the phone because of the pandemic, we do conference calls and it's much easier this way. The next day at TV, production may pull me aside and are like, 'What is this?' Sometimes I know, sometimes I don't. If I don't know, I send appropriate messages and we figure it out." QT Marshall confirmed (h/t Fightful)

Not only is the co-owner of The Nightmare Factory training facility involved with production, but also with training. He assists with up-and-coming talent to help hone their craft in the ring. He wears many hats, but he appears to be doing a sterling job.

