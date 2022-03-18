5 AEW women wrestlers aged 25 or under

AEW boasts one of the most exciting rosters in professional wrestling right now. From headliners like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson to rising stars such as MJF and Sammy Guevara, they are well-stocked with talent to lead them in the present and future.

The women's division, which was once the weak point in the company, has grown by leaps and bounds thanks to the work of its world champion Britt Baker as well as up-and-comer Jade Cargill, who is the TBS champion.

Beyond that, there are a number of younger stars, waiting patiently for their opportunity to shine. Here is a list of five impressive AEW women wrestlers who are 25 years old or younger.

#5. On our list of AEW women wrestlers who are 25 years old or younger: rising star AQA (25 years old)

One of the newest additions to the women's roster is AQA, who is best known for her time in NXT as Zayda Ramier. At 25 years old, she has already worked for two of the biggest wrestling companies in the world. She first got her start, training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T under his Reality of Wrestling promotion.

Now four years into her wrestling career, she has already had matches with the likes of Candice LeRae, Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. AQA appeared as a surprise challenger for Jade Cargill's TBS championship earlier this year. She put up a valiant effort but fell just short.

However, Tony Khan announced afterwards on his Twitter account that he has signed the rookie to her AEW contract. AQA is a very solid signing that adds another young name to further establish its women’s division.

#4. Former AEW women's champion Riho (24 years old)

Riho is the company's inaugural champion. The pint-sized Japanese star won fans over with her underdog attitude and perseverance. While she is only 24 years old, Riho has been wrestling for a decade and a half at this point, as her debut was in 2006 when she was only nine years old.

Due to the pandemic, she was not allowed to travel to the US, which didn't allow her to perform at All Elite Wrestling. The Joshi icon was last seen in action in the main event of AEW's "Battle of the Belts" event on January 7, 2022, where she was unable to regain her championship from current champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Unfortunately, she suffered an injury in the match and hasn't been seen on television ever since. Riho has given an update via her social media accounts regarding her recent absence and here's hoping she makes a speedy recovery and returns to what is now a stacked division.

#3. Dark Order member Anna Jay (23 years old)

Born on July 15, 1998, Anna Jay is one of the fastest-rising young stars on the current AEW roster. It's hard to believe she is only 23 years old, given her poise in the ring. She is part of the Dark Order faction and was personally handpicked by former leader, the late Brodie Lee.

She has already challenged for the AEW women's title in a losing effort and is now a mainstay on Dynamite thanks to her partnership with Tay Conti. Their brutal tag team street fight against Penelope Ford and The Bunny further proves her toughness. If she continues to develop her personality and in-ring skills, a championship will very much be in Anna's future.

#2. AEW rookie Skye Blue (22 years old)

Skye Blue is a young and talented wrestler who's gotten a lot of attention ever since she started appearing in AEW Dark. She possesses a ton of potential and could easily become one of the major stars in wrestling in the upcoming years thanks to her immense likeability which is reminiscent of babyfaces such as Bayley and Cora Jade.

Skye Blue looks to be one of the names who could potentially help carry women’s wrestling into the future. She is only 22 years old and has her whole career ahead of her. While she has mostly appeared on Dark and Elevation, she should definitely get a chance to showcase her skills on one of the television shows, with Rampage being a perfect landing spot.

#1. Varsity Blonde valet Julia Hart (20 years old)

Could 2022 be the year where Julia Hart breaks out and becomes the next star of the women's division? The graduate of The Nightmare Factory has made fairly regular appearances on television as the third member of fan-favorite trio the Varsity Blondes since debuting in 2021. Hart is a two-time national cheerleading champion and is only 20 years old.

While she has mostly appeared as a valet to Griff Garrisson and Brian Pillman Jr., the actions of Malakai Black towards Hart may be hinting at a potential star-making role for the cheerful blonde.

There seems to be something brewing, and maybe Hart can transform into a dark incarnation of her character just like Alexa Bliss did in WWE. If she can pull that off, she will fast-track into becoming an intriguing character on television.

Edited by Prem Deshpande