5 AEW wrestlers who can become mainstream stars

AEW might be a relatively new promotion, but they've made great strides toward earning mainstream acceptance in the wrestling industry. Its partnership with WarnerMedia has seen Dynamite and Rampage's flagship programs appear on TBS and TNT, respectively. Both are major channels easily accessible in any American household, introducing AEW's roster to casual audiences.

In pursuit of mainstream attention, AEW president Tony Khan has brought the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Snoop Dogg, and Mike Tyson on the shows. While wrestling and celebrity involvement has been a proven formula for success, it helps if wrestlers themselves achieve a level of superstardom that allows them to be recognizable to even non-wrestling fans.

The Rock, John Cena, and Batista are prime examples. They parlayed their wrestling careers into Hollywood and, as a result, emerged as worldwide stars. As AEW grows, which current wrestlers could crossover into the mainstream?

With around 700,000 to 1 million viewers tuning into Dynamite every week, they've already got a great platform to build on. These five AEW wrestlers could become mainstream stars themselves:

#5. TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Everything about Jade Cargill screams superstar. She has one of the best female physiques in wrestling since the late, great Chyna. The TBS Champion commands attention in every segment with a striking personality and natural charisma.

Cargill's wrestling skills have grown by leaps and bounds since she debuted in 2021, and now she can show off her brash mic skills. She's the complete package, and it won't be long before Hollywood takes notice of this talented wrestler.

From her brief cameo in Rhodes To The Top, she seems like a great fit for reality television. Once Cargill attains a certain level of stardom in AEW, look to the wrestler to take her talents to the big screen.

#4. Former TNT Champion Darby Allin

Darby Allin has made a career off of being unique and creative, pushing his body to the limit. He was a complete unknown before joining AEW. Since then, however, the face-painted wrestler has emerged as one of the top young stars and captured the imagination of audiences with his unique look and brooding persona.

The former TNT Champion seems to have other passions beyond wrestling, which he incorporates into his presentation: skateboarding and filmmaking. Darby regularly skates down the ramp before his matches and films his black-and-white vignettes.

Darby's known to have a friendship with skating legend Tony Hawk and could easily crossover into that community if he so chooses. Imagine Darby appearing in Tony Hawk's popular series of skating video games. As an avid filmmaker, the young star might be tempted to explore that interest further down the road and perhaps make an indie flick. Given his creative nature, Darby could thrive in any of these genres and become a mainstream star.

#3. AEW Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

Working alongside Luchasaurus is Jungle Boy, better known by many as the son of famous actor Luke Perry. As one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, Jack Perry is one of the fastest rising stars in the company.

With his clean-cut babyface persona and matinee idol good looks, Jungle Boy appeals to a younger demographic, specifically to the female audience. He's a heartthrob in the making and, with his Hollywood connections, could easily transition to the silver screen.

While it might take some time for Jungle Boy to gain his late father's abilities, the wrestler could bridge the gap between wrestling fans and casual viewers who know of Luke Perry, the actor.

#2. AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring winner MJF

It's no secret that MJF admires WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper. Piper not only wrestled but acted in cult classics back in the 80s. He was good at it, too, as his gum-chewing hero character in They Live is still memorable.

MJF's already a charismatic star despite his young age and has the potential to follow his idol into Hollywood if he chooses to do so. Perhaps his insufferable persona can make him a dastardly villain on the big screen.

The Pinnacle leader has proven to be quite adept in singing, judging by his segment with Chris Jericho back in 2020, which the New York Times praised. Imagine MJF transitioning into musicals by singing show tunes on Broadway. It's not outside the realm of possibility, especially when you have MJF's talent.

#1. CM Punk

It's debatable whether CM Punk's already a mainstream star. As a former WWE Champion, The Straightedge Superstar had rivalries with John Cena and The Rock, two bonafide Hollywood celebrities. After leaving WWE in 2014, Punk kept himself in the mainstream limelight thanks to his UFC exploits.

In 2019, Punk starred in his first major motion picture, the horror film Girl on the Third Floor, garnering praise from critics comparing his performance to Bruce Campbell of the Evil Dead franchise. Punk later had supporting roles in Rabid and Jakob's Wife.

Before his AEW debut, Punk guest-starred in an episode of wrestling drama Heels, garnering praise. He appears as an independent wrestling Icon, Ricky Rabies, based around a small-town wrestling federation. The star of the show, Stephen Amell, jokingly took credit for sparking Punk's wrestling return and eventual AEW debut. Punk said in interviews that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Batista.

Batista struggled in Hollywood for years before getting his big break as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) at 45. At 43, Punk still has a chance of making it to Hollywood long after his wrestling career winds down.

