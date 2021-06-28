5 AEW wrestlers currently out with injuries

In AEW, wrestlers are expected to put on hard-hitting shows on a regular basis. Unlike WWE, which has a large focus on sports entertainment, Tony Khan made it clear that AEW will focus on professional wrestling as a whole.

Many of the wrestlers they employ are extremely talented inside the ring. Furthermore, superstars are often seen as being talented on the mic and in developing characters as well. While AEW wrestlers have moved past their issues in being charismatic and having separately identifiable gimmicks, their in-ring work has continued to improve.

Several wrestlers in the company follow a more hard-hitting form of wrestling. Unfortunately, a common consequence of a more hard-hitting wrestling style is that the number of injuries increase. Most recently, Hangman Page was busted open once again during his match with Powerhouse Hobbs. Several key AEW stars are currently sidelined from in-ring action due to injuries.

In this article, we will take a look at five wrestlers who are currently sidelined with injuries. It should be noted that other than those mentioned in the following points, The Butcher is out with a thumb injury and Anna Jay is out with a dislocated shoulder.

#5 Kip Sabian has been absent since Miro's attack on AEW Dynamite

Kip Sabian’s injury could not have come at a worse time. The AEW wrestler recently went through surgery in May. His injury was common knowledge for some time, but the specific nature of the injury was not known.

PW Insider reported that Sabian went through shoulder surgery.

Unfortunately for him, his surgery came just when it looked like he would get one of his first proper singles feuds in AEW against Miro. His injury stopped the rivalry from ever taking off, but it was time for Miro to go his own way. He broke away from Sabian after the Arcade Anarchy match. Following that, Miro wrote Sabian off television by slamming a door on his arm.

There is no timeline for when Sabian will return, but it’s expected when he does, he could pick up his feud against Miro for the TNT Championship.

