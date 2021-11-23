5 AEW wrestlers who could get lost in the shuffle in 2022

2021 has been a fantastic year for AEW. Not only have they snatched up some of the best wrestlers in the business, but they've been able to pull some of the best matches of the year. Calling them a "t-shirt selling company" now is not just a bad joke but completely wrong.

The list of names that debuted this year has been a dream come true for fans, from Adam Cole to CM Punk, and even Jay Lethal recently. But where does that leave some of the guys who have already been with the company for some time?

There are a handful of wrestlers who seem to be slowly fading into the background.

Some wrestlers are just not being utilized or have taken a step back after a non-successful push. AEW could be preparing some of them for a major shift in their careers but things are currently looking a bit bleak.

AEW has a massive roster, and one that's possibly too big. It wouldn't take much for wrestlers to get lost as AEW shuffles things around and builds new stars. Hopefully Rampage gets an extra hour so that wrestlers like these 5 get more opportunity to shine.

5. AEW seems to have forgotten about Brian Cage

Where is The Machine these days?

Brian Cage is still very active on social media, but he seems to have taken five steps back since suffering a defeat at the hands of Ricky Starks.

Cage used to be a member of AEW's Team Tazz until his team members turned on him. This made for a great feud to put Starks over and make him seem more legitimate. In the end, Cage ended up seeming weaker for losing against someone far smaller than him.

Unfortunately, even though his in ring work is very good, Cage's promos were lacking.

Promos are important, especially for a champion. Cage doesn't seem to have the hang of them yet, which makes all the excellent promos in AEW overshadow him. Hopefully Cage is working on his mic skills or is getting a manager to assist him.

Regardless of all of this, Brian Cage is still the last person to beat current AEW champion, Hangman Page, in a singles match. A surprising win over the cowboy back in April left Cage looking fantastic and dominating. The contrast between Cage then and Cage now is unfortunate. Hopefully he returns soon with newfound momentum.

