5 AEW wrestlers Vince McMahon could sign when their contracts expire

AEW has arguably the best roster in professional wrestling today. But that doesn't change that all wrestlers have contracts that eventually expire. While AEW has picked up many WWE wrestlers, nobody who has debuted on the main event of AEW has gone over.

Vince McMahon has been the head of the most successful wrestling promotion for nearly 40 years. He has been involved with the company that would become World Wrestling Entertainment for even longer than that. Because of this, McMahon should definitely be looking at AEW's roster.

AEW's stacked roster might just end up working against itself sometime soon. If that time ever comes, Vince McMahon might have a chance to pick up some of the greatest wrestlers at AEW. While WWE adheres to stricter rules, a handful of the AEW wrestlers would work pretty well in WWE.

Vince McMahon has publicly stated that he doesn't view AEW as competition. Regardless of that statement, he wouldn't be as successful as he is today if he weren't keeping somewhat of an eye on them. Hopefully, McMahon has recognized the skill and draw of the wrestlers on this list, and would ideally pick them up if they ever parted ways with AEW.

5. McMahon should hire Wardlow if his AEW contract expires

Wardlow has been running after MJF since his debut. Acting as his right-hand-man and still being one of the most dominant wrestlers in AEW. Whether or not this is another long-term booking by AEW is still to be seen. However, if Wardlow were to be released or request his release, WWE might just be the home for him.

Wardlow fits the size and wrestling style that Vince McMahon has reportedly been looking for in wrestlers recently. His moveset and in-ring ability would make him exactly the type of World Champion that McMahon wants. Wardlow is not exactly good on the mic, but could easily be paired with Paul Heyman to give him that edge.

Wardlow might surprise fans and have an unbelievable turn in his AEW career, or might just become the next Heyman Guy? If anyone on the AEW roster would look good next to Heyman, it would be Wardlow. The 33 year old wrestler is still in his prime and could have fantastic matches against Roman Reigns or even Brock Lesnar.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell