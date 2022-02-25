5 greatest AEW rivalries so far

AEW is a company that has managed to capture the attention of many a wrestling fan thanks to the numerous fantastic feuds between wrestlers. Since the first episode of Dynamite, All Elite wrestlers have managed to delight and leave fans in awe week in week out.

As seen with the current rivalry like CM Punk and MJF, these feuds are entertaining for a variety of reasons. For starters, the promos AEW wrestlers cut on one another tend to be some of the best you'll find in pro wrestling right now.

Plus, these wrestlers have the in-ring talent to back up up everything they say, resulting in wonderful feuds that can span anywhere from a few weeks to many months.

AEW may still be a relatively new company. However, the numerous feuds that have taken place in the company have cemented the promotion as a legitimate competitor to WWE.

Here are five of the greatest feuds in AEW history so far.

#5. Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page was a match years in the making

The story of Adam Page's rise to becoming the face of AEW is a long and eventful one. As a member of Bullet Club since 2016, Page was close friends with fellow group members Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

When Omega and the Bucks split from the group and formed The Elite, Page left with them, staying loyal throughout the brief Bullet Club-Elite rivalry in NJPW. Eventually, when Omega and the Bucks announced their intention to start their own wrestling company, Page was one of the first to sign to the roster.

A rising star since day one in AEW, Page had an entertaining run in a tag team with Kenny Omega, with the duo reigning as Tag Team Champions for a few months. Ultimately, when Omega and the Bucks began showing signs of a heel turn, they kicked Page out of The Elite.

In the next few months, Page professed to feeling inadequate and betrayed as a result of losing his friends, losing any confidence he had in his in-ring abilities. Of course, he would finally get his long-awaited redemption when he beat Omega for the World Title, resolving their long and storied rivalry together.

Edited by Prem Deshpande