5 best second-generation wrestlers in AEW

AEW since its arrival has taken a keen interest in building its roster with generational talent. Using them as flagbearers for the legacies left by those who have come before. That makes sense, too, given the role that EVP Cody Rhodes played in their birth as the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes.

Employing generational talent preserves wrestling history and adds a dimension to the legacy of a wrestler. Stu Hart is one such example of a legend in the business who has seen his legacy grow with the likes of children Bret and Owen Hart as they carved their own path in wrestling.

While AEW can be seen as a playground for the children of wrestling, it also acts like a wrestling family excursion with Arn Anderson, for example, able to steer his son Brock Anderson from ringside as his manager.

Given the abundance of wrestling bloodlines looking to make AEW their home, competition is rich and questions will be asked of the new blood. Who has the capability to carry the torch and reach the heights their last name promises?

#5 Dustin Rhodes: Eldest son of Dusty Rhodes and trusted AEW veteran

While AEW is blessed with a series of young second-generation wrestlers set to take hold in the future, it also pays well to have experience in their ranks. Dustin Rhodes is a prime example of the wealth of experience AEW possesses in their ranks, and as the son of Dusty Rhodes his experience is a valuable commodity.

Dustin could have been forgiven for resting on his laurels as the son of Dusty Rhodes, but has instead built a career of reliability in the ring, while wrestling for top promotions like WCW, WWE, TNA and AEW. You only need to look at the Rhodes generational showcase that was Dustin vs Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019 as testament to his own contribution to the family name.

Once known as Goldust, Dustin has enjoyed success as a midcarder throughout his career, holding both the WCW United States and WWE Intercontinental Championships. He also held tag titles in WWE and WCW, with his WWE reigns alongside his younger brother Cody.

Edited by Roxanne Smith