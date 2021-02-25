AEW Dynamite: 5 Biggest news stories - Sting kidnaps Taz's son, major return (February 24, 2021)

From Sting's retribution against Team Taz to a qualifying contest for the Face of the Revolution Ladder match, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured many contrasting moments.

This particular episode from AEW was an engaging ride from start-to-finish. It included a couple of important developments for next month's Revolution pay-per-view as well.

A few hours before the show, it was announced that Paul Wight fka The Big Show became All Elite. There are several interesting feuds he could have in Tony Khan's promotion.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (February 24, 2021).

#5 Matt Hardy promised to hurt every member of The Dark Order on AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page's feud with Matt Hardy led to a significant involvement from The Dark Order on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Page faced Isiah Kassidy of Private Party in one-on-one action during the episode. Hardy was present near ringside to root for Hangman's opponent. The veteran's shenanigans helped Kassidy to turn the tables at one point.

Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds came out to inform the referee about Hardy's unfair involvement. As a result, Hardy was ejected from the match.

Eventually, Page won the match, which seemed like the obvious outcome before his pay-per-view contest against Hardy at AEW Revolution. After the bout, Hardy expressed his frustrations over Page choosing The Dark Order as his allies over the veteran.

Money Matt promised to hurt The Dark Order's members as a form of revenge against AEW's resident cowboy. Hardy kickstarted his agenda by tossing 'Five' of The Dark Order through a table.

Both The Dark Order and Hangman Page have become sympathetic aspects of AEW Dynamite in recent memory. The faction has suffered the loss of the late great Brodie Lee, while Page has been lonely since leaving The Elite. These two elements fit together perfectly. This is why it will be a satisfying moment when Page and The Dark Order will overcome Hardy and his group in the near future.