5 Blockbuster dream matches for Roman Reigns outside WWE

Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant Superstars in the history of pro wrestling. As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the Tribal Chief is undoubtedly the top star of his generation.

His combination of imposing size, explosive athleticism, and understated charisma makes him a huge draw, not to mention his compelling Bloodline storyline and nearly 100-day title reign.

But despite his success in WWE, Reigns has never competed outside of Vince McMahon's company. It would be great to see him go up against some of wrestling's biggest names from other organizations, whether those matches were against the likes of opponents in either AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, or even IMPACT.

Here are five dream matches we'd love to see Roman Reigns compete in outside of WWE:

#5. Roman Reigns vs Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada is one of New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest stars. He is a critically-acclaimed competitor who's considered one of the world's best wrestlers. The six-time IWGP Champion has ruled NJPW's main event scene for years, so maybe it's time for The Rainmaker to take his talents to the Stamford-based promotion.

It would be interesting to see how Okada would fare in WWE, especially considering how he's been able to bring out the best in his opponents through his submission holds and incredible speed.

Roman Reigns would be an obvious choice due to his similarities with Okada (both are tall, muscular men who rely on the strength) but also because both are seen as the faces of their respective companies.

#4. Roman Reigns vs IMPACT wrestler Moose

Moose is the biggest star in the IMPACT Wrestling promotion, and is a dream opponent for Roman Reigns.

The big man has been a sensation since his debut at the 2019 Slammiversary pay-per-view in June. He's already beaten former world champions, including Matt Sydal and Johnny Impact, and is looking to make his mark on the company as it moves forward under new leadership.

The two worked together in WWE before Moose left for IMPACT Wrestling in 2017. He has made it clear that he wants to cross over into WWE eventually—and if he does, a match against Reigns would be one of the biggest attractions ever seen in wrestling history.

Speaking to Jose G of Sportskeeda Wrestling had this to say about a potential match:

"I don't know. I really don't. If it happens, I don't know but I'm a big believer in speaking things into existence. It's something that I hope happens, I mean, Roman Reigns, his resume speaks for himself. He is the face of WWE, he has been the face of WWE for the last 5-6 years, maybe even longer. He is undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in the world and I feel like I am one of the best wrestlers in the world and I feel like I am the face of IMPACT Wrestling because I carry the IMPACT World title," said Moose.

While IMPACT Wrestling is not as big as it once was, this is still an intriguing match-up for fans of both promotions.

#3. AEW wrestler Malakai Black

As we've all seen, Roman Reigns and Malakai Black are two of the most dominant strikers in the world of professional wrestling and are no strangers to championship gold.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, while Malakai Black is an AEW Trios Champion, along with his partners Brody King and Buddy Matthews of the House of Black.

With both men having such a track record of success in their respective companies, it seems like they could have one of the best matches we've ever seen if they ever teamed up against each other. They're both incredibly strong and agile and should be able to pull off an incredible performance.

#2. AEW EVP Kenny Omega

Former AEW World Champion Kenny recently hinted that he might consider a move to WWE once his contract is up.

The Cleaner has previously stated his admiration for The Tribal Chief and even floated the idea of a dream match between the two when they were both world champions of their respective companies in 2021.

It promises to be a highly athletic contest, given the talents of both men. Look to The Bloodline and The Elite to be at ringside.

#1. Former AEW World Champion CM Punk

The dream match between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and AEW star CM Punk is one that wrestling fans have been talking about for years. And while the match may never happen, there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about it.

Reigns is a two-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and four-time Intercontinental Champion with a laundry list of other accomplishments. He is also one of the most recognizable wrestlers in the world today.

On the other hand, CM Punk's career has seen its ups and downs since he left WWE in 2014—but there's no denying his incredible skill as a performer. He's won every title there is to win within the industry (except for one) and has wrestled some of the biggest names in wrestling history—including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels… you get the idea!

If these two were ever pitted against each other in a match, we'd all be guaranteed an unforgettable night of action.

