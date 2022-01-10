5 Bold changes AEW needs to make in 2022

AEW has emerged as the alternative in pro-wrestling after nearly two decades of WWE dominating the industry.

Recently fans have become a little bit more disillusioned with the promotion, especially after the incident involving President Tony Khan and the recently released Big Swole.

That being said, since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has been breaking boundaries and setting new standards for wrestling. Despite all of their strengths, there are still several areas where Tony Khan's promotion can grow and reach newer heights.

Now is the time for the company to become bold and make changes to not only build on their foundations but also invite new fans. This list will explore five things AEW needs to do in 2022 to maintain and expand fan interest.

#5 AEW needs to have another two-hour show

AEW's biggest problem might just be the number of wrestlers currently signed to the promotion.

While the roster boasts performers with a wide array of skillsets, there is only so much time to feature wrestlers per week. Dynamite is a 120 minute show while Rampage has a run time of 60 minutes. With only 180 minutes of screen time per week, there isn't enough of an opportunity to feature the entire roster.

Adding a second full-time show at 120 minutes could help bridge the gap and provide time for more wrestlers to be featured. With more time, the audience can see the underutilized wrestlers grow on screen without having matches on Dark or Dark: Elevation.

There are far too many talented wrestlers who have one week feuds or simply wait in the back to get their shot. While All Elite Wrestling does have a better environment, these young wrestlers need exposure.

