5 Bold predictions for AEW Double or Nothing 2021

We are just a few days away from AEW's marquee event, Double or Nothing, which is set to take place this Sunday on May 30th, 2021. With ten matches confirmed for the show, it will certainly be a must-see event.

It goes without saying that the outcome of this Sunday's event could drastically change the landscape of AEW. Fans can expect AEW to deliver a collective display of drama, shocking moments, emotions, celebrations and most importantly entertainment on May 30th.

On top of that, the arena will be jam-packed with fans, which makes the pay-per-view even more special. The question remains who will be the star of the third edition of Double or Nothing.

So let's take a look at five bold predictions for Double or Nothing event this Sunday.

#5 Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston dethrone the Young Bucks to become the new AEW Tag team champions

At Double or Nothing 2021, the Young Bucks will defend their AEW Tag Team championship against the duo of Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley.

Nick and Matt Jackson have held their AEW Tag titles for over 200 days. There isn't a team that they haven't faced or destroyed. In fact, the Young Bucks forced an iconic team in SCU to split up just a few weeks ago.

There's also no denying that the momentum they gained during this title reign is immeasurable. However, they cannot stay as champions forever. Almost every team in the AEW tag team division has fallen short in front of the Young Bucks.

The AEW Tag team division is in dire need of a shake-up at the moment. That's where Moxley and Kingston come into the fold. A title change this Sunday would be a complete shocker since most people would be expecting the Young Bucks to beat Mox and Eddie Kingston.

However, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston would be the right choice to carry the tag team division right now. Since both have been away from the AEW world title picture, this could be the filler time for them until they move back to the top.

The feud between them and the Young Bucks could continue after Double or Nothing, but this time Mox and Kingston will be the champions. This will add a new element to their feud moving forward.

1 / 5 NEXT