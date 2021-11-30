5 Things you may not know about CM Punk: Which musical instrument does he play? What does CM stand for?

Since his return to pro wrestling with AEW earlier this year in August, CM Punk hasn't really had a major feud to sink his teeth into, until now. Punk is now feuding with one of the top heels in all of pro wrestling, MJF.

With The Straight Edge Superstar's return, we decided to look at his storied career and take a look at some facts about the man that newer fans may not be aware of.

#5 Which musical instrument does CM Punk play?

Many fans may not be aware of this but CM Punk plays the Saxophone, which he picked up in fifth grade. During an interview with WWE.com back in the day, Punk opened up about how he came to play the saxophone:

"I want to say I started playing in the fifth grade. I picked the saxophone because as far as rentals went it was the cheapest. I chose an alto, and it was also the wind instrument that sounded most like the human voice, which I thought was very interesting. Reading sheet music was the hardest part about it, though. If you were into punk rock in the mid-1990s, then chances are you were also into third-wave ska music. I just liked it—you could shake and dance around in a different way than you could a hardcore show. What’s not to like about that?" said CM Punk.

Punk also revealed that when he was young, he played in a local ska band called Hot Stove Jimmy. He was only with the band briefly before being told by the band members that he wasn't good enough. Punk wasn't too put off by it because even back then, he had his sights on being a pro wrestler.

