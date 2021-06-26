5 Current AEW Superstars who are proud to be LGBTQ

The month of June has become an annual celebration for the LGBTQ communities in both WWE and AEW, and this year has been no different.

This year's Pride month has already led to current WWE star Toni Storm confirming publicly for the first time that she's bisexual, a revelation that was welcomed by the WWE Universe.

Whilst several WWE stars have used their platform and newfound fame to help honor their sexuality, there are also several current AEW stars who are looking to do the same.

The following list looks at just five current stars on the AEW roster who are proudly part of the LGBTQ community.

#5. Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose

Nyla Rose became the first openly transgender wrestler to sign for a major American wrestling promotion when she signed for All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

The Native Beast has since gone on to become a staple of the Women's Division and is a former AEW Women's Champion. Rose defeated Riho on an episode of Dynamite in February 2020, making her the first transgender Champion in any American wrestling promotion.

After just three months of holding the title, Rose was defeated by Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing and hasn't been able to reclaim the Championship in the year that has followed.

Rose has since introduced former WWE star Vickie Guerrero as her manager on AEW TV. Whilst it's now well-known that she is transgender, it isn't something that has been used as part of storylines on AEW programming.

Rose has used her platform to raise awareness in recent years and even spoke to Yahoo about educating her own friends and family on the subject after she discovered that this was the way that she wanted to be identified.

"Once I learned what transgender was, everything just kind of clicked,” Rose said. “It was a moment of ‘Oh my God, that’s me. That’s exactly how I feel. I don’t feel right being what everyone else wants me to be.’ I needed to be true to myself and what I felt inside. From that point on, it was a moment of educating my family and my closest friends." said Rose

Rose went on to reveal that her parents were supportive throughout her transition and it wasn't until her late teens that her journey of "self-discovery" began.

