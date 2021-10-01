5 dream feuds for MJF in WWE

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, popularly referred to as MJF, has cemented himself as a prominent and valued member of the AEW roster.

While there is so much for MJF to achieve in AEW, he has star power and prowess that would befit the main event scene of any top promotion.

A star with the qualities MJF possesses in the ring and on the mic will have a variety of suitors in WWE to establish classic feuds and moments of magic. MJF is a perpetual line stepper and, as a result, best suited to feuds where his counterpart has the chops to keep up with him.

Here are five WWE Superstars MJF will have dream matches within WWE.

5. The Miz vs. MJF: Two of the best talkers in the game face-to-face

The Miz Cashes in Successfully for His Second WWE Championship

What The Miz lacks in in-ring ability, he more than makes up for with his promo intensity. The Miz helped establish Talking Smack in 2016 as a point of interest for fans after lambasting Daniel Bryan for retiring when he could have returned to the independent scene.

His 2017 WrestleMania feud with John Cena delivered segment gold when he partnered with Maryse to parody Cena's real-life relationship with Nikki Bella at the time. And any time you place The Miz opposite Dolph Ziggler, sparks fly owing to sustained word-to-word intensity.

The 2016-17 iteration of The Miz was easily the best talker in WWE, furthering the tantalizing nature a feud with AEW's best talker possesses.

Miz could serve as the babyface in this feud, allowing MJF to play to his advantage as the savage egotist stood against a tenured veteran who had to earn respect among his peers. The natural and entitled versus the hard-working and underappreciated.

