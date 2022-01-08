5 Dream Matches for Samoa Joe in AEW

WWE released Samoa Joe on January 6, 2022. Since then, AEW fans have clamored for Tony Khan to sign the Samoan Submission Machine.

WWE initially released Samoa Joe in April 2021, but upon Triple He's behest, he was rehired a few weeks later. He returned to NXT as William Regal's enforcer.

Even though he took up an authoritative role, Joe began feuding with Karrion Kross over the NXT Championship, winning the title at TakeOver 36 and thus becoming the first-ever three-time NXT Champion.

However, he was forced to vacate the title after suffering an injury. Joe was released this week with no televised appearances since dropping the title.

Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an "excuse" to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃

Samoa Joe is one of the best wrestlers of this generation who has wrestled worldwide and won titles everywhere he's been. He has a unique look, elevated by his exceptional in-ring and mic work. He's capable of being a badass babyface or a heinous heel, and despite being 42, Joe might still have something to offer to another company, particularly AEW.

AEW has assembled a fantastic roster of diverse talent, from powerhouses like Wardlow to athletically gifted performers like Dante Martin. Samoa Joe will fit right in and have sensational matches with all kinds of opponents. Here we look at five dream matches for Samoa Joe in AEW.

#5. Samoa Joe vs. Miro in AEW

As a charismatic performer who can cut mean promos, Miro is arguably the best big man in AEW currently. The exact words can very easily be used to describe Samoa Joe. If anything, the Samoan Suplex Machine is the better mic worker between the two.

Miro made a rocky start to his AEW career when he debuted as Kip Sabian's best man. However, since transitioning to the Redeemer gimmick, the former WWE US Champion has become one of the best stars in the company. His run with the TNT Championship was dominant and littered with excellent title defenses.

The God's Favorite Champion vs. The Samoan Submission Machine rivalry would be memorable. Miro has been upset with his God for a long time now. A debuting Joe introducing himself as God and looking to put the Bulgarian Brute down would immediately become the most intriguing storyline in AEW.

