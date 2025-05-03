5 dream opponents for Braun Strowman in AEW after his shocking WWE release

WWE shocked the wrestling world when they decided to release Braun Strowman from the company. The fans did not see this coming and it will shake up a lot in the wrestling scene.

Strowman has not been quite active in recent times. He missed WrestleMania as well and that is not favorable to someone who was a former Universal Champion. Alongside Braun, WWE has also released some other big names.

With the news of this release, there will be one man that is very happy and that is Tony Khan. In this article, we will take a look at five dream opponents for Braun Strowman in AEW.

#5. Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

Bobby Lashley is one of the most famous stars on the AEW roster and he is a part of The Hurt Syndicate. He moved to AEW late last year and has since been a dominant name. He has won matches at a canter and does not seem like he will lose any time soon.

With such a star on the roster, if there is one name that can take him on, it is Braun Strowman. Strowman would be a great challenge for Lashley as he continues to stake his claim for further glory in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#4. Wardlow

Similar to Bobby Lashley, Wardlow has an intimidating presence, in and out of the ring. Ever since he was introduced as MJF’s enforcer, he has had this aura of being an unstoppable force. However, an unfortunate spree of injuries and bad booking decisions have not helped him.

Given that things have not been going his way, he could get back on track with a feud with Braun Strowman. A match against Wardlow would also be good for the former WWE star.

#3. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe has recently come back from injury and he has not wasted any time in making a run for the AEW World Championship. In that quest, he has targeted Jon Moxley and the two of them will fight each other soon.

Regardless of what happens in that match, Joe would be a dream opponent for Strowman if he ever makes his way to AEW. Given that he has already taken on people like Brock Lesnar before, he will be more than ready for Braun Strowman.

#2. Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley is the leader of The Death Riders and also the current AEW World Champion. He has not lost any singles match since he won the title and is riding a wave of greatness. With all that happening, one man can ruin everything for The Purveyor of Violence.

Strowman could target Jon Moxley and eventually his AEW World Title and that would mean a great initiation into the company for The Monster Among Men.

#1. Brian Cage

Brian Cage is a talented wrestler but has often been the victim of poor booking and questionable calls by the creative team. He needs a big splash in AEW and that can come from going up against Braun Strowman.

Given that he does not have a feud right now, Strowman could be the perfect opponent for him if he decides to sign up with AEW.

