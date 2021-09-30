5 dream opponents for Jon Moxley in WWE

Even though he will forever be a part of WWE's folklore as a member of The Shield, Jon Moxley left the company in 2019 due to his frustrations with the creative process. Moxley had grown weary of being presented as a cartoonish character and being forced to cut scripted promos.

In the two years since his departure, Moxley has been presented as a main eventer in AEW and appears to be satisfied with his body of work. However, in that time frame, some of his former colleagues have also evolved and would be interesting opponents for the Purveyor of Violence.

With that being said, here are five dream opponents for Jon Moxley in WWE:

#5. Jon Moxley vs Drew McIntyre

When Jon Moxley was on his way out of WWE, Drew McIntyre was just ascending to the top of the card. Moxley put McIntyre over in some of his final matches before leaving the company. While Moxley went on to become an AEW mainstay, the next couple of years were a rollercoaster for McIntyre.

The Scottish Superstar continued his meteoric ascent and turned babyface, defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36. He became WWE's posterboy and focal point of television, carrying the company during the pandemic.

However, McIntyre has floundered in the midcard since dropping the WWE title to The Miz. Another feud with Jon Moxley would revitalize the Ayr native and get him back on track.

#4. Jon Moxley vs Seth Rollins

The Shield broke up at the height of their popularity when Seth Rollins aligned himself with The Authority, turning on Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns. Once the group split, Rollins and Moxley feuded with each other and had a few fantastic matches.

They were inextricably linked to each other as rivals in the following years. The former NXT Champion won the Money in the Bank ladder match at Moxley's expense while the Purveyor of Violence won his only WWE Championship from Rollins.

In recent years, Rollins has lost his way following his program with The Fiend. He currently plays a comedic heel character that hasn't been well received by the audience. A feud with the hard-hitting Moxley would tap into his backstory and help Rollins return to form.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arvind Sriram