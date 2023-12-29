5 most embarrassing AEW moments of 2023

As the AEW year draws to a close, it's time for those year-end lists that make up the best and worst matches, moments, and storylines from the past 12 months. You'll surely find a fair few 'best' lists as the week progresses, but this one reflects on the less glamorous moments first.

We list the 5 most embarrassing AEW moments in 2023. This list covers all aspects of the business, from controversial moments caused by real-life beef to even just bad booking. Take a look.

#5 Brandi Rhodes shrieks at Jade Cargill

This was worse than a badly shot scene from a yuppie soap opera. Brandi Rhodes and Jade Cargill were set up for a promo that shouldn't have existed in 2023, but to our collective cringe, it does.

Everything was wrong with this AEW promo. To begin with, it was about one woman shrieking at another for some archaic reason. While the material was not great, to begin with, Brandi Rhodes took it upon herself to make it even worse with a one-sided shrieking match that was worse with Vickie Guerrero's 'Excuse me', and at least that one became a meme.

#4 Cole Carter's Sting disguise had nobody surprised

If you are reading online articles doubting whether Tony Khan will flub the Devil feud, here's Exhibit #1 for that case. Back in the day, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and a man wearing the face mask of Sting attacked Darby Allin. Later on, the masked person was revealed to be Cole Carter.

Masked individuals generally work well as a wrestling trope, but this one didn't, and Tony Khan could hear the dreadfulness of the angle when the crowd went mild.

#3 Kota Ibushi's bicycle spot did not increase bicycle sales around the country

The Like a Dragon Gaiden Street Fight was a success for Tony Khan, but some spots were called out - like Kota Ibushi's bicycle incident - we can't call it a spot anymore - by the wrestling fraternity.

It could always be asked why Ibushi, the celebrated wrestler, agreed to this spot, which wasn't good, wasn't terrible, and wasn't even so bad that it was good.

#2 The Devil feud is threatening to shut down some fans' love

When a wrestling promotion crowns a champion overnight, the reason why it happened remains one of life's greatest mysteries that will be unanswered and dilutes the power of the championship they've won.

Tony Khan, not agreeing to this information, went ahead and crowned two masked goons of the devil as the ROH Tag Team Champions on the December 27 episode of AEW Dynamite. Two. Masked. Goons. Champions, 'nuff said, we guess.

#1 Jack Perry saying 'Cry Me a River' on AEW TV and revealing a real-life feud

Hardcore fans will regale the younger crowd with terms like 'kayfabe', and 'mark', these terms are now replaced by 'suspension of disbelief'. But what Jack Perry did during his match at All In Zero Hour flew in the face of all that's professional wrestling.

Perry and CM Punk had a notable disagreement about using real glass in a spot earlier this year, During Perry's match with Hook at All In, the former used glass in a spot, looked to the camera, and said those words that rammed another nail in the coffin of 'kayfabe'.

What do you think of this list and what are your most cringeworthy moments from AEW this year? Sound us off in the comments section.