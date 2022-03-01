5 female AEW stars who can join House of Black

AEW is not short on factions. In fact, it seems like every wrestler in the company is affiliated with a stable. Apart from The Elite, Inner Circle, Dark Order to The Pinnacle, many groups are staking their claim for dominance within the promotion.

Malakai Black is one such star who has been assembling his own faction, the 'House of Black.' With Brody King finally arriving several weeks ago and the shocking debut of Buddy Matthews on the last episode of Dynamite, they are now off to the races.

The faction already appears powerful, but could Malakai Black introduce a female member to change its dynamic? Here are five potential female talents who could realistically join the House of Black.

#5. Julia Hart could be AEW's version of Alexa Bliss

Curious also if she will keep the cheerleader gimmick 🤔 I’m looking forward to the match of the Varsity Blondes Vs The House of Black. Little Julia Hart been acting a bit strange?Do you think tonight she will help her team out, or maybe she joins the dark sideCurious also if she will keep the cheerleader gimmick 🤔 #aew I’m looking forward to the match of the Varsity Blondes Vs The House of Black. Little Julia Hart been acting a bit strange? Do you think tonight she will help her team out, or maybe she joins the dark side 😈.Curious also if she will keep the cheerleader gimmick 🤔 #aew https://t.co/sPyWUaaNxu

AEW has a chance to recreate Alexa Bliss' "Firefly Funhouse" character in WWE, with Julia Hart joining the House of Black. The similarities are there for all to see.

Malakai Black has targeted his opponents and enemies by spraying toxic mist into their eyes, forcing people to wear eye patches, most notably PAC and Hart. Since receiving the mist, something about the latter seems strange. She hasn’t been as cheerful as she used to be as the manager of the ultra-babyface Varsity Blondes, alongside Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison.

Alexa Bliss also went through a similar transformation after coming face-to-face with The Fiend, which has led her to her current sinister gimmick.

Perhaps a turn to the dark side is in store for the innocent Hart? She has been an excellent babyface so far but has lacked depth in character. A turn could be something that sets her on a path to expand her range as a performer. Joining the House of Black would be the first step to that change.

#4. Abadon fits with the House of Black due to a similar supernatural gimmick

AEW star Abadon has one of the most creepy yet unique gimmicks on Tony Khan's roster. The Living Dead Girl essentially portrays a supernatural zombie character who is unlike anything else in the company.

Even before her debut, the AEW star had a lot of fuss around her thanks to social media, where fans followed her early wrestling career. Many influential figures in the company have highly rated her, including AEW star and EVP Kenny Omega.

In a way, the macabre tone could fit well with the House of Black. Malakai and Brody King embody menace each time they enter the ring. Similarly, Abadon strikes fear.

While she hasn't been highlighted that often on Dynamite, this could be the best way to get Abadon on national television and present the faction as a terrifying force that dominates all divisions in All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Mercedes Martinez can be an intimidating female enforcer for House of Black

Mercedes Martinez returned to AEW on the December 29th, 2021 edition of Dynamite and was recently aligned with Britt Baker as her mercenary.

If The House of Black aims for new heights in AEW, there’s no problem in making a female induction the caliber of Martinez. She deserves a chance to display her strengths inside the ring alongside a prominent faction that will get her on television.

During his podcast, Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp talked about the reaction to Martinez being in AEW:

“I haven’t heard of any (heat). I’ve actually heard of people who were very happy that Mercedes was brought in, and they wanted more experience. They think she can help along the lines of what Serena Deeb is doing. So, there’s a lot of positivity around her signing.”

The veteran wrestler could be a female enforcer of sorts for the House of Black, similar to how Chyna was for D-Generation-X back in the Day.

#2. Ruby Soho could cause chaos as part of the House of Black

Ruby Soho came close to becoming the first TBS Champion. Unfortunately, she lost to Jade Cargill in the finals of the TBS Title tournament.

Since then, "The Runaway" has been slowly trying to claw her way back into relevancy. Since the star's main roster WWE run was poorly received, fans have been clamoring for her to succeed in AEW. But it seems her run in the company is stumbling already.

Perhaps the best way to get her career back on track is to join the House of Black and unleash a vicious side. It could also be a way to showcase her underrated mic skills and elevate Soho to title contention once more, this time with back-up from the House.

#1. Thunder Rosa could turn heel and join House of Black

Thunder Rosa's outstanding in-ring work and natural charisma have made her a crowd favorite in AEW. Her gimmick, featuring a skull half-face paint, showcases her Mexican heritage.

She has a highly-anticipated rematch with women's champion Britt Baker at AEW Revolution on March 6th. Many fans and critics believe that Thunder Rosa will finally achieve her ultimate goal of becoming the new champion. But what if she falls short once again?

The defeat could cause her to slide down the card and prove Baker's words true that she can't win the big one. Perhaps an unexpected heel turn could help evolve the Thunder Rosa character.

Imagine La Mera Mera joining forces with Malakai Black and co. She could turn into a vicious savage, hellbent on inflicting pain on her rivals. Her Day of the Undead gimmick would fit well with the House of Black's macabre esthetics as it is.

