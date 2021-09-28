5 Forgotten matches AEW stars had in WWE

A number of AEW stars wrestled in the independents or in other promotions before All Elite Wrestling formed in 2019. A number of AEW stars have even appeared on WWE television, wrestling matches or as extras.

While recently rewatching some old clips, I remembered that Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks had wrestled the Big Show on SmackDown early on in his career, years before they would be co-workers again in AEW. This led me down the rabbit hole of checking out some other AEW stars who wrestled in WWE and some of their matches.

#5 Matt Jackson vs Big Show (WWE SmackDown, 2008)

Matt Jackson wrestled a couple of matches in WWE in 2008 as well as doing some extra work. The match I'm focusing on today is his match against Big Show on the October 16, 2008, episode of WWE SmackDown.

Big Show was set to face The Undertaker at the following pay-per-view, Cyber Sunday, and fans could vote on WWE.com for three stipulations -- Knockout, I Quit or Last Man Standing.

Show was in the ring with Chavo Guerrero and decided to demonstrate the three matches for the fans in attendance and for those watching from home. He beat the first two enhancement talents in quick succession -- the first in a knockout match and then in an I Quit match.

Next up was the Last Man Standing match and who was his opponent? None other than a young Matt Jackson. Big Show quickly beat down Matt Jackson before chokeslamming him through a table to win.

What was surreal about that match was not only that we had Big Show and Matt Jackson in the ring along with Chavo Guerrero, who also recently appeared in AEW, on the apron but also the fact that we had Taz and Jim Ross on commentary, who are also now signed with AEW.

