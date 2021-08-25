5 former WWE stars in AEW CM Punk has never faced

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk made his highly anticipated AEW debut last week during AEW Rampage: The First Dance at The United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

After weeks of speculation, it was finally confirmed that the former WWE Champion was All Elite. He opened the show to a thunderous ovation from his hometown Chicago crowd.

The event marked CM Punk's first official professional wrestling appearance in over seven years. He had not been seen since walkung out of WWE the day after the 2014 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The Second City Saint is scheduled to make his AEW in-ring debut at All Out on September 5, 2021 against Darby Allin. However, many fans are already looking at other names on the AEW roster that CM Punk could face off against for the first time ever.

Several names that Punk could potentially wrestle for the first time have also worked in WWE previously. However, due to the length of time that he has been away from the professional wrestling industry, their paths have never crossed.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five former WWE stars in AEW CM Punk has never faced.

#5. Former WWE United States Champion Andrade El Idolo

Andrade El Idolo will square off against PAC at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view

Andrade El Idolo has been one of the most sought after professional wrestlers in 2021.

The former WWE United States Champion made his final WWE appearance on the October 12, 2020 edition of Monday Night RAW. After a short amount of time on the sidelines due to an elective medical procedure, Andrade was never brought back to television.

Frustrated with his continued time off television, Andrade requested his WWE release in March 2021. Whilst the request was initially denied, WWE eventually granted him his release on March 21, 2021.

.@AndradeElIdolo has a front row ticket to get a good look at his #AEWAllOut opponent @BASTARDPAC.



Watch the main event of #AEWDarkElevation NOW: https://t.co/4BoOwdPvgI pic.twitter.com/olHzDJ0L1w — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2021

Despite having no WWE non-compete clause, it was several months before Andrade made his AEW debut. Using the name Andrade El Idolo, the former NXT Champion made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with Vickie Guerrero as his manager. However, she was later replaced by Chavo Guerrero Jr.

CM Punk and Andrade have never faced each other before. Punk made reference to wanting to work with all of the young talent in the AEW locker room in his debut speech last week. Andrade El Idolo would certainly fall into that category.

