5 former WWE stars who could make an appearance at AEW Dynasty 2025

AEW Dynasty is just around the corner and there appears to be considerable excitement among fans already. Revolution was a huge success and if there is one event that can top it, it is Dynasty.

There are a host of top matches already set to take place at the PPV. Kenny Omega will be defending his International Title in a Three-Way Match against Ricochet and new signing 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. Meanwhile, Toni Storm will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Megan Bayne. And the big one will see Jon Moxley defending his World Championship against Swerve Strickland.

If there is one thing that can spice up the PPV even more, it would be having former WWE stars make an appearance. In this article, we will look at five such names that could appear in AEW Dynasty:

#5. Shane McMahon to AEW

We start with the most obvious name: Shane McMahon. The 55-year-old's name has been mentioned in AEW circles for months now and each time there is a pay-per-view, it is bound to come up.

However, with there being no hype about a possible appearance from McMahon this time around, Tony Khan could see this as the perfect opportunity to bring in the former WWE star to the company and have him change the landscape of All Elite Wrestling.

#4. Indi Hartwell

Indi Hartwell was released from her WWE contract in November last year, in what appeared to be a shocking development. It was surprising because she had been an extremely popular star in NXT, which is the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand.

Since leaving WWE, she has gone on to make waves on the independent scene and even took on AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone earlier this week. The time could be right for her to make an entrance in All Elite Wrestling.

#3. Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal is an interesting name and one that still clearly interests a lot of fans. The former WWE Champion was released in April last year and has since become a regular on the independent scene.

With Tony Khan always wanting to bring in formidable names to AEW and with Jinder Mahal being active on the independent scene, having him show up at Dynasty might be a win-win situation for both parties.

#2. Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali was an underrated wrestler in WWE. Despite many impressive showings, he was arguably never given the chance to prove himself. So after leaving WWE in 2023, he made his name elsewhere.

He has been a regular name in TNA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Given that AEW has working relationships with both companies, seeing Mustafa Ali at Dynasty will not really come as a shock to anyone.

#1. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin was once hailed as the next big star coming out of WWE NXT. He was also given a push by the Stamford-based promotion. However, unfortunately for him, things didn't really work out. Despite leaving the global juggernaut, he has made a name for himself.

He signed up with Game Changer Wrestling in January of this year and recently also teamed up with Billy Gunn. It will be great to see him at Dynasty and start a new chapter in All Elite Wrestling.

