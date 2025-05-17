5 former WWE Superstars who could debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is scheduled to take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on May 25, 2025. It will be the seventh edition of the annual pay-per-view, and Tony Khan will be eager to make it a solid one.

Several exciting matches have already been added to the Double or Nothing match card. The show is set to witness the conclusion of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which would officially kick off the road to All In Texas.

Tony might have several surprises in store for the fans at Double or Nothing. The AEW President could make several important additions to the company's roster during this event, further enhancing the promotion's talent pool heading into the summer. It is possible a few of the recently released WWE stars could make their presence felt at the Arizona pay-per-view.

In this article, let's look at five ex-WWE stars who could make their debut at Double or Nothing 2025.

#5. Isla Dawn could make her debut at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Isla Dawn was one of the brightest stars in the NXT women's division at one point. Her "Unholy Union" alliance with Alba Fyre was a proven success in the developmental brand, and fans had high hopes for her run on the main roster.

The duo was called up to WWE SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft. Unfortunately, the pair only got a handful of opportunities to shine on the main roster. In February 2025, Isla Dawn was let go by WWE, putting an end to her seven-year-long stint in the Stamford-based promotion.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion is known for her charismatic personality and impressive in-ring skills. Tony Khan could capitalize on Dawn's untapped potential by bringing her to All Elite Wrestling.

Now that she is no longer bound by a non-compete clause, the 31-year-old star could make her AEW debut at Double or Nothing 2025. As Toni Storm is in search of some new challengers, she could be confronted by The White Witch immediately after her bout with Mina Shirakawa.

#4. Blair Davenport could join the Jacksonville-based promotion

Similar to Isla Dawn, Blair Davenport, AKA Bea Priestley, also had a decent run in WWE NXT. The Top Gaijin was scaling new heights in the developmental brand before being called up to the main roster in 2024.

The creative team seemingly did not have any major plans for Davenport on the main roster. After barely getting any television time for months, the former NXT star was released from WWE in February 2025.

Following the end of her non-compete clause, the English star recently competed at the NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view. The young star would not be too thrilled about her WWE main-roster run, prompting her to test her fortunes elsewhere.

Davenport could return to All Elite Wrestling to revive her pro wrestling career. The Top Gaijin was a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion during 2019-20. While things did not work out between the two sides in the past, Tony Khan would be tempted to bring in Blair Davenport to add more variety to the AEW Women's division.

The former WWE star could make an impact during any of the two women's matches announced for the show so far. Davenport could also pick a side during the Anarchy in the Arena match by attacking either Marina Shafir or Willow Nightingale.

#3. Cedric Alexander could rejoin some familiar faces

Cedric Alexander could be on his way to AEW. After his release in February 2025, fans have been waiting for Queen City's Favorite Son to reveal his next move in his pro wrestling career.

At Double or Nothing 2025, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion could stun the world by joining The Hurt Syndicate. Cedric Alexander appears to be the missing piece of the puzzle that will fully complete the villainous faction.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion is an outstanding in-ring performer who can also be compelling on the microphone if given an opportunity. Alexander would be a solid addition to the AEW mid-card division, where he could finally get to showcase his full potential.

Unlike MJF, Cedric Alexander would instantly be welcomed by all the members of The Hurt Syndicate if he appeared at Double or Nothing. If The Lumbar Legacy joins forces with the Bobby Lashley-led group, the dynamic between him and MJF would lead to some compelling storytelling.

#2. and #1. The Good Brothers could align themselves with The New Elite at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

At AEW Double or Nothing, The Death Riders will join forces with The New Elite and Gabe Kidd to go to war with Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, The Opps, and Willow Nightingale in an Anarchy in the Arena match. The babyfaces would be hoping to secure a win in this contest to put a halt to the reign of terror of their rivals.

However, the heels may have a couple of aces up their sleeves, who could help them emerge victorious at the Arizona pay-per-view. In a shocking turn of events, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, together known as The Good Brothers, could come to the aid of The Young Bucks and their allies at Double or Nothing 2025.

The duo could show up to destroy the babyfaces, who may not be ready for the unprecedented attack. Gallows and Anderson recently teamed up with The Young Bucks at the NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view, where they defeated The Bullet Club War Dogs.

The alliance between the two top tag teams could carry over to AEW as well. After being underutilized in WWE for years, The Good Brothers could kick off their new inning in AEW with a bang by helping the heels in the Anarchy in the Arena contest.

