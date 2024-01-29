5 free agents who could change the landscape of AEW in 2024

AEW has had a signing spree since last year. Wrestling fans have seen some of the biggest names and greatest upcoming talents in the Jacksonville-based company's roster.

Whenever there's a buzz about a wrestler completing their contract, there are rumors about Tony Khan stepping up to get the individual under his fold.

Currently, there are several free agents in pro wrestling, wrestlers who are not exclusively signed with any franchise but can make one-off or limited appearances on all of them. Here's a list of all the free agents who could make an impact if they sign up with Tony Khan in 2024.

#5. Mustafa Ali's intense wrestling style is what AEW wants

Mustafa Ali is one of the hottest names in the wrestling market, and it looks like he's all set to have another stint in the ring.

Ali was with WWE from 2016 to 2023. He was released in September 2023, and after completing his 90-day non-compete clause, he is now a free agent, making appearances in NJPW and TNA.

Ali has already announced his World Tour, where he is set to compete on multiple independent promotions. With AEW having fewer restrictions on stars working with different companies, the former Cruiserweight Champion might choose to sign with Tony Khan's company and continue his World Tour.

#4. Giulia could be a shot in the arm for Tony Khan's women's roster

Japanese wrestlers are a different experience, and Western wrestling franchises are doing a great job of getting them on television.

Giulia, who is finishing up her dates in Japan, is rumored to sign with WWE. However, Tony Khan could sign the STARDOM star to boost AEW women's roster.

The English-born star has held many championships during her run in Japan. Debuting in 2017, she has enough championship belts to her name to battle with the best in AEW.

She is the current Strong Women's Champion in NJPW. Giulia is also a former World of STARDOM Champion, Wonder of STARDOM Champion, Goddess of STARDOM Champion, and two-time Artist of STARDOM Champion.

#3. Sami Callihan should have already had a feud in AEW with Swerve Strickland

Sami Callihan has been devastating in any wrestling franchise that he has decided to run in, and that's the exact brand of aggressiveness that Tony Khan and his company need. Callihan left TNA Wrestling in September 2023 and is currently a Free Agent.

Callihan has the edginess that the independent wrestling scene thrives on, which he has proved in his runs in Combat Zone Wrestling and Major League Wrestling and has worked with WWE's NXT.

#2. Kazuchika Okada will have a lot up his sleeve for wrestling fans

Kazuchika Okada has already made his appearances in some AEW matches and has had some intense matches but for all practical purposes.

Okada will leave NJPW on January 31, 2024, and become a Free Agent, meaning he could go to either of the wrestling promotions.

The five-time IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is organically over in Japan and has an immense following in the Western world. With Okada already worked a few matches in AEW and Tony Khan could use that in his favor and get The Rainmaker on the All Elite roster.

#1. Mercedes Mone in the Jacksonville-based company's ring will be a dream come true

There's been chatter about Mercedes Mone's debut in AEW for a while, but there's no official word about it.

Mone also stoked the fire when she attended the special All In 2023. The former Sasha Banks is currently out of action due to an ankle injury she suffered in May 2023.

Mone is one of the most famous female wrestlers currently, and it would be a big win for Tony Khan if he succeeds in getting her on the roster.

Who do you think Tony Khan will sign next? Tell us in the comments section.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.