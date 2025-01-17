5 Game-changing AEW title changes to watch out for in 2025

AEW has a lot of momentum for many of its storylines and stars going into 2025. Tony Khan has already started sowing the seeds for potential title changes to come as we await in excitement at how the landscape within the company could change as well.

As of now, many titleholders have a strong hold on their championships but, we predict that some of them might lose it to these few stars. So, we're here to look at the five potentially game-changing AEW title changes to look out for in 2025.

#5) Christian Cage - AEW World Champion

Starting our list with a title change that's bound to happen sometime this year, Christian Cage has been circling his prey like a vulture. His 'prey' is the current AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, as he looms around looking for a moment to strike and cash in his contract.

This title change was an obvious pick since his contract guarantees the Patriarchy leader to cash in for a title match anytime he wants. Even though Cage seems to be caught up in the sights of Samoa Joe and Hook, he certainly won't forget his true target this year, and that's to become world champion.

#4) The Hurt Syndicate - Tag Team Champions

Private Party might have recently realized that their AEW World Tag Team title reign might be in grave danger with The Hurt Syndicate's arrival. Bobby Lashley and his group recently spoiled Kassidy and Marq Quen's party as The Hurt Syndicate joined Private Party for a toast on a recent episode of Dynamite.

However, Lashley would call this toast in celebration of their success as future AEW Tag Team Champions. This would hint at the group challenging Private Party sometime soon for their tag titles and taking them off of their hands. Both Kassidy and Marq Quen have acknowledged the serious threat Lashley and Benjamin will be and it's seemingly only a matter of time before the latter proves it in their eventual title match.

#3) Toni Storm - Women's World Champion

Toni Storm and Mariah May had one of the best storylines in 2024. However, it would conclude with May taking the AEW Women's World Championship off the 'Timeless' star at All In London 2024.

Now, it seems that a new chapter in their story is about to unfold as Toni Storm has reverted to an inexperienced rookie with insomnia and recently won the women's Casino Gauntlet match. She is now set to challenge Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship at Grand Slam in Australia.

It looks like Storm is going to play her character as she'll fight The Glamour for the 'first time.' Even though Toni's character is a wildcard as of now, perhaps her memory could strike back and she might become obsessed with taking the Women's World title off of Mariah May and make her pay big time.

#2) Powerhouse Hobbs - World Champion

Powerhouse Hobbs has proven that he belongs at the top of the mountain in All Elite Wrestling. His recent in-ring performances have shown his improvement and charisma in the ring, as the fans have now started to get behind him.

Hobbs recently challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. Even though he put on a strong performance he was unable to overcome The Death Riders and was eventually taken out for good as the faction destroyed his ankle.

We presume now that he's going to be off TV for some time now, but is going to receive a huge pop from the crowd once he returns. Tony Khan needs to establish some talent as a mainstay and putting the World Title would be the right call this year.

#1) Kenny Omega - Continental Champion

There's a huge feud brewing between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada once again as the two have teased their intentions to battle in AEW. Omega even returned to the promotion to confront his storied rival at Worlds End 2024 and would present Okada the AEW Continental Championship, himself.

We know both rivals have their sights set on each other to fight it out in the ring when the time comes. Even though it won't be an easy battle for Omega considering their history and past battles, we predict that eventually, The Cleaner will come out on top against The Rainmaker to become the new Continental Champion in 2025.

