5 hits and misses from the final AEW Dynamite before Revolution

AEW Dynamite this week was once again a great episode from the Jacksonville-based company and continued its streak of good TV. The show was built around the Revolution pay-per-view, which will take place this Sunday. The event will feature a total of 10 matches, which includes a Zero Hour trios match.

Tonight's Dynamite featured heavy in-ring action. The show was filled with several strong story segments and matches. While some segments were well-received by the fans, a couple of them didn't achieve much. Overall, the show set a great precedent for Revolution pay-per-view.

Let's take a look at some of the high and low moments of the flagship show.

Hit: Samantha Irvin being referenced on AEW Dynamite

The go-home show of Dynamite opened with Swerve Strickland and Ricochet's contract signing. Both stars didn't hold back in tonight's war of words. The Most Dangerous Man in AEW crossed all the lines when he brought in Samantha Irvin in this feud.

Before their showdown ended, the former AEW World Champion said that Ricochet is famous for being Samantha Irvin's husband. The former WWE ring announcer left WWE in October 2024 and has always been beloved by her fans. The crowd popped when she was subtly mentioned on the show.

Miss: Who is Mercedes Mone's opponent at Revolution?

The record-breaking TBS Champion has been scheduled to wrestle STARDOM star Momo Watanabe after she emerged victorious during a massive inter-promotional tournament at WrestleDynasty. The duo confronted once at Grand Slam Australia and a couple of times on Dynamite. Besides that, Mercedes Mone has been constantly cutting promos backstage.

On tonight's Dynamite, The CEO once again hyped their Revolution match alone. Momo will be featured on Collision later this week when she takes on Serena Deeb. It will be interesting to see how AEW books this match ahead of Revolution.

Hit: Kyle Fletcher gives a brutal preview of Revolution

Dynamite featured a huge eight-man tag team bout this week. Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Brian Cage, Mark Davis, Bryan Keith, and Lance Archer in a highly athletic match. Following the match, Kyle Fletcher brutally decimated The Aerial Assassin ahead of their Steel Cage match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

A brainbuster on steel chair by Fletcher is surely a great way to warn the fans of the level of brutality that will be displayed in the ring on Sunday. This segment also showcased The ProtoStar as a great threat.

Miss: Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander

Many felt the women's tag team action was tonight's weakest segment. AEW booked the contest with a very little build-up. The crowd barely reacted during the match, However, Megan Bayne's brutal display of strength was the only upside from the match.

Other than that, all other three stars didn't gain much after this week's show. On the contrary, Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa, two of many strong female stars, had to accept defeat.

Hit: Hangman Page and MJF confront one final time before Revolution

This feud has been the highlight of Dynamite for several weeks now. The duo have had some intense verbal and violent confrontations so far. However, tonight, MJF went extreme. The Salt of the Earth always had a problem with Hangman Page getting cheered by the crowd, even when he burned Swerve Strickland's house.

On Dynamite, Maxwell ambushed The Cowboy and tried to light him on fire because Hangman did something similar a few months ago. Before MJF could do his worst, however, security dragged him away. The entire segment kept the crowd at the edge of the seats.

It will be interesting to see what goes down at the Revolution pay-per-view after AEW presented a fantastic go-home Dynamite tonight.

