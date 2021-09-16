5 times AEW did right by hometown heroes

AEW has become the first competitive wrestling promotion to WWE in well over two decades. They have done this in various ways, from having a diverse roster of established talent and rising stars to weekly compelling storylines and matches to breaking some of the norms of the genre of the past few decades. One of those norms is the treatment of competitors in their hometown.

WWE has made it a trend over the past two decades to not capitalize on hometown receptions for its superstars. Men and women usually come out to huge pops by their hometown faithful, only to lose in crushing outcomes that doesn't help elevate their superstars. Not only do they lose, but sometimes there is even further embarrassment that feels like they are punished for being from the city.

All Elite Wrestling has been changing this trend and has allowed their stars to flourish in front of their hometowns. Sometimes they have even gone above and beyond to make a lower card talent feel like a main eventer in their home city or state. In this article, let's take a look at the five hometown stars that AEW has done right by.

5) Brian Pillman Jr. on AEW Rampage - Cincinnati, Ohio

Since AEW's return to live touring, they have visited several of their star's home areas and have done well to highlight them. The latest to be given a showcase is Brian Pillman Jr. The son of The Loose Cannon has been featured in a tag team with Griff Garrison named The Varsity Blonds since his official signing with All Elite Wrestling, but he has also shown that he has singles potential.

On the September 8th, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, Pillman Jr. interrupted MJF, who was verbally abusing his hometown Cincinnati crowd as well as his own family in the front row. Brian Pillman Jr. came out with his dad's old Bengals jersey and cut a spirited promo against the despicable heel.

Although MJF and Wardlow stood tall over Pillman Jr. and Garrison at the end of this segment, this set up the biggest match of Brian's career so far against MJF at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event next week in New York City. The exchange put the young star in the spotlight and was a captivating promo segment.

Brian Pillman Jr. was also in the main event of AEW Rampage in Cincinnati against Max Caster, where he was victorious and stood tall with fellow hometown hero Jon Moxley to end the show. It was a good week overall for Brian and it felt like he was elevated over the course of both shows.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun